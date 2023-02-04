BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- No. 14 Harker Heights 73, Copperas Cove 67 (Knights clinch playoff spot)
- Hutto 74, Bryan 41
- Waco Midway 60, Pflugerville Weiss 55
- OFF: Temple
District 22-5A
- Belton 65, Lake Belton 43
- Chaparral 70, Waco 51
- No. 2 Ellison 82, Killeen 47
- Waco University 67, Shoemaker 51
District 23-4A
- Gatesville 59, Salado 45 (Hornets clinch playoff spot)
District 5-3A
- Comfort 52, Florence 36
TCAF-D2, District 4
- Belton Providence Prep 51, Memorial Christian 36
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 62, Hutto 47
- Harker Heights 57, Copperas Cove 55 (Lady Knights clinch playoff spot)
- Pflugerville Weiss 58, Waco Midway 50
- OFF: Temple
District 22-5A
- Ellison 56, Killeen 27
- Lake Belton 56, Belton 32
- Shoemaker 71, Waco University 26
- Waco 51, Chaparral 44
District 23-4A
- Salado 64, Gatesville 33
SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 1, Pflugerville Weiss 1, tie
- Temple 3, Hutto 2
- Waco Midway 1, Copperas Cove 0
- OFF: Harker Heights
District 22-5A
- Ellison 3, Killeen 2
- Lake Belton 0, Belton 0, Lake Belton wins 6-5 on penalties
- Waco 4, Chaparral 0
- Waco University 5, Shoemaker 0
District 5-4A
- Lampasas 6, China Spring 1
- Salado 8, Little River Academy 0
- Stephenville 4, Gatesville 1
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Pflugerville Weiss 1, Bryan 0
- Temple 1, Hutto 1, tie
- Waco Midway 2, Copperas Cove 0
- OFF: Harker Heights
District 22-5A
- Belton 3, Lake Belton 1
- Chaparral 2, Waco 1
District 5-4A
- Salado 7, Little River Academy 0
- Stephenville 7, Gatesville 0
District 25-4A
- Georgetown Gateway 4, Florence 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.