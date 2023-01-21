BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 74, Bryan 60
- No. 19 Harker Heights 58, Waco Midway 29
- Temple 71, Pflugerville Weiss 40
District 22-5A
- Belton 43, Shoemaker 36
- Chaparral 64, Killeen 58
- No. 2 Ellison 75, Lake Belton 42
- Waco University 70, Waco 47
District 23-4A
- China Spring 55, Salado 48
- Gatesville 53, Waco La Vega 52
TCAF D2-District 4
- Georgetown Grace Academy 54, Memorial Christian 27
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 57, Copperas Cove 49
- Temple at Pflugerville Weiss, ppd. to noon Saturday
- Waco Midway 49, Harker Heights 36
District 22-5A
- Killeen 61, Chaparral 44
- Lake Belton 54, Ellison 42
- Shoemaker 68, Belton 26
District 23-4A
- Salado 60, China Spring 29
- No. 3 Waco La Vega 88, Gatesville 15
District 24-4A
- Lampasas 74, Jarrell 51
SOCCER
BOYS
- Bastrop 1, Lake Belton 0
- Gatesville 5, Florence 1
- Leander Rouse 3, Salado 1
- North Central Texas Academy 3, Chaparral 1
- Temple 9, Shoemaker 0
Canyon Lake Classic
- Gonzales 4, Lampasas 3
Grapevine Tournament
- FW Timber Creek 7, Copperas Cove 0
GIRLS
- Gatesville 8, Florence 0
Duncanville Showcase
- Copperas Cove 3, Arlington 3, tie
- Richardson 5, Copperas Cove 0
Harker Heights tournament
- Midland Legacy 3, Harker Heights 1
Salado Classic
- Bay City 3, Chaparral 0
- Salado 3, SA Davenport 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.