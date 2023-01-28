BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 62, Waco Midway 60
- Hutto 76, Temple 44
- Pflugerville Weiss 63, Bryan 60, OT
District 22-5A
- Belton 57, Waco University 54
- No. 2 Ellison 90, Chaparral 41
- Shoemaker 69, Killeen 47
- Waco 48, Lake Belton 42
District 23-4A
- Gatesville 64, China Spring 50
- Waco Connally 68, Salado 45
- Waco La Vega 81, Robinson 43
District 24-4A
- Burnet 55, Lampasas 45
- Georgetown Gateway 59, Lago Vista 40
TCAF-D2, District 4
- Memorial Christian 44, Leander Sterling Classical 37
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Hutto 64, Temple 23
- Pflugerville Weiss 55, Bryan 51
- Waco Midway 64, Copperas Cove 46
District 22-5A
- Belton 41, Waco University 30
- Ellison 59, Chaparral 29
- Killeen 54, Shoemaker 46
- Lake Belton 64, Waco 49
District 23-4A
- China Spring 36, Gatesville 21
- Waco Connally 48, Salado 37
- No. 3 Waco La Vega 64, Robinson 24
District 24-4A
- Burnet 51, Lampasas 38
- Marble Falls 57, Jarrell 50
District 5-3A
- Blanco 73, Florence 53
- Llano 60, Comfort 27
SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 0, Bryan 0, tie
- Pflugerville Weiss 2, Temple 0
- Waco Midway 3, Harker Heights 0
District 22-5A
- Chaparral 3, Ellison 3, Chaparral wins 4-3 on penalties
- Shoemaker 3, Killeen 2
- Waco 3, Lake Belton 1
- Waco University 5, Belton 0
District 5-4A
- Brownwood 3, Lampasas 0
- Gatesville 3, Little River Academy 0
- Salado 15, China Spring 0
District 25-4A
- Burnet 2, Florence 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 1, Bryan 1, tie
- Pflugerville Weiss 2, Temple 0
- Waco Midway 5, Harker Heights 0
District 22-5A
- Belton 12, Waco University 1
- Lake Belton 5, Waco 0
District 5-4A
- Brownwood 5, Lampasas 0
- Gatesville 5, Little River Academy 1
- Salado 4, China Spring 0
District 25-4A
- Burnet 8, Florence 0
