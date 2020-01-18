Alina Simon scored 18 points and the Ellison Lady Eagles completed a District 12-6A sweep of Waco Midway with a 52-32 win on the 16th-ranked Pantherettes' home floor.
Simon scored nine points in the opening period to help stake Ellison (9-1 12-6A) to a 15-9 lead.
Arriana Faulks hit all three of her 3-pointers in the third period as the Lady Eagles stretched their lead to 36-25. Faulks finished with 12 points.
Both teams began the night as part of a three-way tie atop the district, but Midway (8-2 12-6A) dropped a game behind Ellison and No. 18 Harker Heights, a 62-18 winner at home against Belton.
Shamaryah Duncan led the Pantherettes with 10 points.
SALADO BOYS 70, NO. 5 LIBERTY HILL 62: At Salado, Shane Roche scored 21 points and the Eagles opened District 27-4A play by taking down the state's fifth-ranked squad.
Cade Scallin added 16 points for Salado. Austin Abel had 14.
Walker Baty led three Panthers in double figures with 18 points.
GATESVILLE GIRLS 52, CHINA SPRING 36: At China Spring, Alayna Washington scored 17 points to lead the Hornets to a 3-0 start in District 18-4A play.
Gatesville (17-9) trailed by 10 after the opening period, but surged to a 28-25 lead at halftime.
Despite getting just a lone basket, by T'Ana Nolte in the third quarter, the Hornets remained in front by two before pulling away in the fourth as three Lady Cougars fouled out.
The final margin could have been worse, but the Hornets missed half of their 44 free throws, including 14 of 24 in the final period.
Allaiya Jones added 10 points for Gatesville
Gatesville hosts Waco Connally on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE 3, KILLEEN 2: At Buckley Stadium, Cam Ryan scored the last of three consecutive Bulldawg goals to break a 2-2 tie and send Cove to its first 12-6A victory.
James Ross assisted on the game-winner.
Killeen (1-1 12-6A) led 2-0 before Jaylin Smith got Cove (1-1 12-6A) on the board in the first half. In the second half, Gabriel Davis netted the equalizer. EJ McAdams assisted on the scores.
SALADO 70, LIBERTY HILL 62
Liberty Hill (62)
Perkins 14, Knight 15, Bannon 9, Baty 18, Weems 6.
Salado (70)
Jenkins 0, Roche 21, Mescher 0, Pittman 1, Scallin 16, Miller 8, Goings 4, Brown 6, Abel 14.
Liberty Hill 23 13 10 16—62
Salado 13 22 15 20—70
3-Point Goals—Liberty Hill 3 (Perkins, Knight, Bannon), Salado 6 (Roche 3, Abel 3). Free Throws–Liberty Hill 7-9, Salado 10-11. Fouled Out–Perkins. Total Fouls—Liberty Hill 11, Salado 11. Technicals–None.
Records—Liberty Hill 0-1 27-4A; Salado 1-0 27-4A.
ELLISON 52, WACO MIDWAY 32
Ellison (52)
Simon 18, Reed 0, Thomas 0, Faulks 12, Lorenzo 3, Stockard 0, Satchel 0, Mobley 2, Bass 2, Ford 2, White 8, Brown 5.
No. 16 Waco Midway (32)
Gus 5, Davis 0, Long 6, Oliver 0, Ridge 6, Duncan 10, Hamlin 0, Watson 5.
Ellison 15 4 17 16—52
Midway 9 6 10 7—32
3-Point Goals—Ellison 5 (Faulks 3, Simon 2), Midway 4 (Ridge 2, Duncan 2). Free Throws—Ellison 7-13, Midway 6-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 15, Midway 13. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 9-1 12-6A; Midway 8-2.
GATESVILLE 52, CHINA SPRING 36
Gatesville (52)
Warren 4, L.Smalley 0, Nolte 4, Chacon 2, Jones 10, C.Smalley 3, Ward 3, Coward 0, Washington 17, Jaynes 2, Boyd 7.
China Spring (36)
Hobbs 2, Baker 0, Shoots 6, Peoples 9, Richards 3, Smith 16, Ogle 0, Reynolds 0, Slaughter 0.
Gatesville 9 19 2 22—52
China Spring 19 6 3 8—36
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 0, China Spring 0. Free Throws—Gatesville 22-44, China Spring 12-22. Fouled Out—Hobbs, Shoots, Smith. Total Fouls—Gatesville 22, China Spring 27. Technicals—None.
Record—Gatesville 17-9, 3-0 18-4A.
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 58, Harker Heights 46
- Copperas Cove 59, Killeen 55
- No. 5 Ellison 44, Waco Midway 41
- Temple 63, Shoemaker 50
District 18-4A
- China Spring 60, Gatesville 26
District 27-4A
- Salado 70, No. 5 Liberty Hill 62
- Taylor 52, Lampasas 40
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 61, Killeen 48
- Ellison 52, No. 16 Waco Midway 32
- No. 18 Harker Heights 62, Belton 18
- Temple 59, Shoemaker 34
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 52, China Spring 36
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 62, Taylor 21
- Salado 62, Liberty Hill 48
GIRLS SOCCER
- Gatesville 2, Taylor 0
District 12-6A
- Belton at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Copperas Cove 7, Killeen 0
- Temple 7, Shoemaker 0
Salado Eagle Classic
- Salado 0, China Spring 0, tie
- Salado 7, Leander Glenn 1
Stephenville tournament
- Waco La Vega 4, Lampasas 0
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Harker Heights 1
- Copperas Cove 3, Killeen 2
- Temple 3, Shoemaker 2
- Waco Midway 4, Ellison 0
Cameron Tournament
- Florence 2, Little River-Academy 2, tie
Canyon Lake tournament
- Lampasas 0, Beeville Jones 0, tie
