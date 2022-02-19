Ellison senior wrestler Eamonn Jimenez is two wins away from a perfect season and second state championship.
Jimenez, the 2020 106-pound Class 6A champion, won both his 113-pound division matches on Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress,pinning both Oliver Scoble of Cypress Ranch and Orlando Rojas of South Grand Prairie.
Next up for Jimenez (44-0) is a semifinal matchup with Keller Central junior Nikolas Govea (33-6).
Ellison senior Marisol Lopez just missed a spot in the girls 165 semifinals when she was beaten in overtime by League City Clear Falls' Camryn Tresler.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The 20th ranked Belton boys basketball team now has a playoff opponent following DeSoto's 67-54 win over Waco Midway on Friday for the final District 11-6A playoff spot.
The Tigers will take on DeSoto at 8 p.m. Tuesday at West High School in the second game of an 11/12-6A bi-district doubleheader. Ellison, No. 3 in 12-6A, will take on Waxahachie in the opening contest.
The other 12-6A matchups are also set for Tuesday. The 21st-ranked Harker Heights face 11-6A No. 3 seed Mansfield Lake Ridge at 6 p.m. at Lorena High School. Shoemaker, the No. 4 seed, takes on No. 2 Duncanville at 6 p.m. at Robinson HS. The Panthers are ranked No. 5 nationally by USA Today.
Lampasas' pairing was also finalized on Friday with Vernon topping Iowa Park 56-51 for the No. 3 seed in 5-4A. Iowa Park is the 4-seed and will play the 6-4A champ Badgers at 6 p.m. on Monday at Abilene Wylie High School.
SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE BOYS 2, ELLISON 1: At Ellison, Justin Crook scored late in the second half off a pass from Gabriel Davis and the Bulldawgs edged Ellison to keep up with the playoff contenders in 12-6A.
Cove (3-3-2, 13 pts 12-6A) is still in fifth place, but remained just a point behind Killeen with six matches remaining.
The Bulldawgs were shut out in the first half and trailed 1-0 until Justin Carrion-Hernandez scored with a header off a corner kick.
Ellison fell to 1-4-3 (7 pts) in 12-6A.
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 4, ELLISON 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Emily Poste, Brianna Miles and Emma Rose each scored in a four-goal second half and the Lady Dawgs held on to second place to start the second half of district play.
Cove (5-1-2, 18 pts 12-6A) remained a point in front of third-place Harker Heights (5-2-1), and two points in front of fourth-place Bryan (5-2-1).
Ellison (0-7-1, 1 pt 12-6A) led 1-0 at halftime.
Poste equalized to start the second-half scoring, and Miles put Cove in front for good, assisted by Rose.
SALADO GIRLS 4, LAMPASAS 1: At Salado, Cobie Chandler scored the Lady Badgers' goal, assisted by Bella Lindsey.
Lampasas keeper Keona Cartwright recorded 19 saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
Copperas Cove graduate Justin Raines set Tarleton State's indoor school record in the men's 60-meter dash on Friday in Albuquerque, N.M.
Raines, a freshman, clocked a 6.75-second run in the Western Athletic Conference Indoor Championships preliminaries, where he placed first.
FRIDAY'S BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 1, Temple 0
- Copperas Cove 2, Ellison 1
- Killeen 1, Bryan 1, Killeen wins shootout 4-3
- Harker Heights 7, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 1, Florence 0
- Jarrell 2, Lake Belton 1
- Salado 7, Lampasas 0
FRIDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Temple 0
- Bryan 2, Killeen 0
- Copperas Cove 4, Ellison 1
- Harker Heights 2, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 6, Florence 0
- Lake Belton 12, Jarrell 0
- Salado 4, Lampasas 1
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
TCAF D2 Quarterfinals
- Memorial Christian 65, Arlington St. Paul’s Prep 54
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A AREA
At Lorena HS
- Lake Belton 31, Waco Connally 26
At Midway HS, Hewitt
- No. 6 Waco La Vega 76, Salado 33
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL SCORES
Arlington Heights tourney
- Azle 8, Copperas Cove 3
- Bushland 5, Copperas Cove 4
Killeen ISD tournament
- Harker Heights 14, Florence 3
- Harker Heights 7, Leander Glenn 3
NFCA TEXAS HS LEADOFF CLASSIC
At Bryan-College Station
- Belton 13, EP Montwood 0, 5 innings
- Belton 2, SA Veterans Memorial 0
- Clute Brazoswood 6, Lake Belton 0
- Klein Collins 4, Lake Belton 3
