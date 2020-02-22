Ellison wrestlers Valerie Ramos, Marisol Lopez, Alexis Hanks and Eamonn Jimenez each won their first two matches Friday and advanced to today’s semifinals in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament in Cypress.
Jimenez (34-0) pinned Los Fresnos’ Thiago Almeida in the first round, then took a 5-2 decision over Katy’s Phoenix Medrano-Martinez in the second round of the 106-pound division.
Hanks scored a 7-2 win over McAllen’s Stephany Juarez in the 110 opener, then pinned El Paso Montwood’s Karla Garcia. Hanks (34-3) will face Arlington Martin’s Samara Chavez (22-0) in today’s semifinal.
Taeylon Garland (285 pounds) lost his opening match, but bounced back with a 3-2 overtime win in the consolation bracket to remain in the running for third place.
Gatesville girls rout Carthage to advance to third round
Alayna Washington led five Hornets in double figures with 16 points and Gatesville rolled to a 72-44 win over Carthage in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday in Athens.
Gatesville outscored Carthage 35-16 in the middle two periods to take command. Caitlin Chacon added 11 points for the Hornets. T’Ana Nolte Allaiya Jones and Marlee Ward each had 10.
Salado soccer boys win 3-0
Sophomore Cooper Sanders scored twice and the Salado boys soccer team shut out Little River-Academy 3-0 on the road Friday to start the second half of District 27-4A play.
Junior Chris Ortiz also scored for Salado. Andrew Gilmore, Sam Gist and Trip Mitchell recorded assists.
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 4, ELLISON 0: At Bulldawg Stadium, Adora Lumpkin, Haven Stevenson, Taylor MacDonad and Lili Perez each scored for the Lady Bulldawgs (6-5, 18 pts 12-6A), who remained in fifth place, four points behind Harker Heights.
Ellison fell to 1-8-2 in 12-6A.
SALADO GIRLS 2, LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY 0: At Academy, Haley Piatak and McKenzie Miller scored as the Lady Eagles began the second half of 27-4A play with a victory.
Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal for Salado (6-1 27-4A).
LAMPASAS GIRLS 4, FLORENCE 2: At Florence, sophomore Cobie Chandler had a hat trick for the Lady Badgers.
GATESVILLE 72, CARTHAGE 44
At Athens
Gatesville (72)
Warren 2, Smart 3, L.Smalley 0, Nolte 10, Chacon 11, Jones 10, C.Smalley 0, Saunders 0, Hunt 1, Ward 10, Coward 0, Washington 16, Jaynes 2, Higginbotham 3, Boyd 3.
Carthage (44)
Johnson 0, McLin 1, Walton 0, Morris 0, Woodard 2, McGrue 13, Roberts 0, Myers 5, Lewis 5, Odom 3, Price 0, Jairdon 5, Pellum 3, Wallace 7, McKee 0.
Gatesville 15 18 17 22—72
Carthage 13 9 7 15—44
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 6 (Chacon 3, Nolte, Jones, Higginbotham), Carthage 2 (McGrue, Jairdon). Free Throws—Gatesville 16-31, Carthage 14-29. Fouled Out—McLin, Roberts. Total Fouls—Gatesville 24, Carthage 26. Technicals—None.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 27-4A 4th-place tiebreaker
- Salado 66, Lampasas 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6A area
- Harker Heights 62, Plano East 60, OT
- No. 6 Plano 50, Ellison 21
Class 4A area
- Gatesville 72, Carthage 44
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 8, Shoemaker 1
- Copperas Cove 1, Ellison 1, Copperas Cove wins on penalties
- Harker Heights 5, Killeen 2
- Waco Midway 0, Waco 0, Midway wins on penalties
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 6, Florence 0
- Salado 3, Little River-Academy 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 4, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 3, Killeen 0
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 4, Florence 2
- Salado 2, Little River-Academy 0
SOFTBALL
Brenham tournament
- Salado 4, SA Brennan 4
- Salado 9, Navasota 3
Bryan/College Station tournament
- Belton 8, Boerne 0
- Friendswood 2, Belton 1
- Leander 1, Belton 0
Whitney tournament
- Whitney 6, Copperas Cove 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.