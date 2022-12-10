BOYS
Cameron tournament
- Lake Belton 78, Hempstead 56
Hamilton tournament
- Lampasas 45, Eula 35
Semifinals
- No. 24 Gatesville 71, Comanche 42
Lago Vista North Shore Classic
- Kennedale 60, Salado 36
- Salado def. Sweeney
Pflugerville Holiday Classic
- No. 5 Ellison 63, Leander Glenn 42
- No. 5 Ellison 60, Manor 54
San Antonio ISD tournament
- Belton 66, SA Brackenridge 36
- SA Warren 65, Belton 52
GIRLS
- Cedar Park 43, Harker Heights 33
- No. 16 Lampasas 64, Leander Rouse 32
- 5A-No. 7 Pflugerville 54, Copperas Cove 36
District 22-5A
- Chaparral 72, Belton 27
- Ellison 47, Waco 35
- Killeen 56, Waco University 18
- Shoemaker 70, Lake Belton 52
Jarrell tournament
- Gatesville 44, Jarrell 36
