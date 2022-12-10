BOYS

Cameron tournament

  • Lake Belton 78, Hempstead 56

Hamilton tournament

  • Lampasas 45, Eula 35

Semifinals

  • No. 24 Gatesville 71, Comanche 42

Lago Vista North Shore Classic

  • Kennedale 60, Salado 36
  • Salado def. Sweeney

Pflugerville Holiday Classic

  • No. 5 Ellison 63, Leander Glenn 42
  • No. 5 Ellison 60, Manor 54

San Antonio ISD tournament

  • Belton 66, SA Brackenridge 36
  • SA Warren 65, Belton 52

GIRLS

  • Cedar Park 43, Harker Heights 33
  • No. 16 Lampasas 64, Leander Rouse 32
  • 5A-No. 7 Pflugerville 54, Copperas Cove 36

District 22-5A

  • Chaparral 72, Belton 27
  • Ellison 47, Waco 35
  • Killeen 56, Waco University 18
  • Shoemaker 70, Lake Belton 52

Jarrell tournament

  • Gatesville 44, Jarrell 36
