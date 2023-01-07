BASKETBALL

BOYS

  • Gatesville 84, Brownwood 67
  • Georgetown Gateway 58, Salado 48
  • Lampasas 50, Glen Rose 48

District 12-6A

  • No. 20 Harker Heights 60, Temple 47
  • Hutto 74, Copperas Cove 57

District 22-5A

  • Belton 78, Waco 44
  • No. 2 Ellison 67, Shoemaker 49
  • Lake Belton 58, Killeen 57
  • Waco University 54, Chaparral 47

TCAF D2-District 4

  • Memorial Christian 47, Taylor St. Mary’s 34

GIRLS

District 22-5A

  • Killeen 49, Lake Belton 36
  • Shoemaker 67, Ellison 66, OT
  • Waco 50, Belton 29

District 23-4A

  • Gatesville 43, Robinson 42
  • No. 4 Waco La Vega 85, Salado 22

District 24-4A

  • Lampasas 56, Lago Vista 20

District 5-3A

  • Llano 32, Florence 25

SOCCER

BOYS

  • Copperas Cove 2, Mexia 1

Gatesville Hornet Friendlies

  • Gatesville 2, Lorena 1
  • Robinson 1, Florence 0

Georgetown Governor’s Cup

  • Austin Bowie 5, Belton 0
  • Austin Vandegrift 5, Harker Heights 0
  • Salado 2, Austin LASA 0

Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic

  • Waco La Vega 3, Chaparral 0

GIRLS

Frisco ISD Dr. Pink Invitational

  • Amarillo 2, Belton 0

Gatesville Hornet Friendlies

  • Gatesville 2, Mercedes 0
  • Lampasas 7, Mercedes 1
  • Robinson 2, Florence 0

Humble Showcase

  • Copperas Cove 0, Lumberton 0, tie

Waller Classic

  • Lake Belton 2, Richmond George Ranch 0
  • Salado 5, Needville 0
