BASKETBALL
BOYS
- Gatesville 84, Brownwood 67
- Georgetown Gateway 58, Salado 48
- Lampasas 50, Glen Rose 48
District 12-6A
- No. 20 Harker Heights 60, Temple 47
- Hutto 74, Copperas Cove 57
District 22-5A
- Belton 78, Waco 44
- No. 2 Ellison 67, Shoemaker 49
- Lake Belton 58, Killeen 57
- Waco University 54, Chaparral 47
TCAF D2-District 4
- Memorial Christian 47, Taylor St. Mary’s 34
GIRLS
District 22-5A
- Killeen 49, Lake Belton 36
- Shoemaker 67, Ellison 66, OT
- Waco 50, Belton 29
District 23-4A
- Gatesville 43, Robinson 42
- No. 4 Waco La Vega 85, Salado 22
District 24-4A
- Lampasas 56, Lago Vista 20
District 5-3A
- Llano 32, Florence 25
SOCCER
BOYS
- Copperas Cove 2, Mexia 1
Gatesville Hornet Friendlies
- Gatesville 2, Lorena 1
- Robinson 1, Florence 0
Georgetown Governor’s Cup
- Austin Bowie 5, Belton 0
- Austin Vandegrift 5, Harker Heights 0
- Salado 2, Austin LASA 0
Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic
- Waco La Vega 3, Chaparral 0
GIRLS
Frisco ISD Dr. Pink Invitational
- Amarillo 2, Belton 0
Gatesville Hornet Friendlies
- Gatesville 2, Mercedes 0
- Lampasas 7, Mercedes 1
- Robinson 2, Florence 0
Humble Showcase
- Copperas Cove 0, Lumberton 0, tie
Waller Classic
- Lake Belton 2, Richmond George Ranch 0
- Salado 5, Needville 0
