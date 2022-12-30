BASKETBALL
Brownwood Holiday Classic
- Abilene Wylie 67, No. 23 Gatesville 54
Hays Classic
- Belton 64, Dripping Springs 61
- Buda Johnson 68, Belton 40
Mansfield Legacy Tournament
Championship
- 5A-No. 5 Ellison 48, 6A-No. 5 Arlington Martin 41
Port Arthur Tournament
- Houston Heights 44, Shoemaker 37
Third-place game
- Bryan Rudder 60, Shoemaker 49
Wimberley Hoopfest
- Chaparral 83, San Diego 45
- Lake Belton 50, Marion 49
GIRLS
- Round Rock Westwood 31 Copperas Cove 24
KSA Events Holiday Classic
Championship
- Clovis (Calif.) West 76, Ellison 39
SOCCER
BOYS
- Harker Heights 2, Mansfield Legacy 1
- Salado 3, Liberty Hill 1
GIRLS
- Salado 3, Marble Falls 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.