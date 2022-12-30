BASKETBALL

Brownwood Holiday Classic

  • Abilene Wylie 67, No. 23 Gatesville 54

Hays Classic

  • Belton 64, Dripping Springs 61
  • Buda Johnson 68, Belton 40

Mansfield Legacy Tournament

Championship

  • 5A-No. 5 Ellison 48, 6A-No. 5 Arlington Martin 41

Port Arthur Tournament

  • Houston Heights 44, Shoemaker 37

Third-place game

  • Bryan Rudder 60, Shoemaker 49

Wimberley Hoopfest

  • Chaparral 83, San Diego 45
  • Lake Belton 50, Marion 49

GIRLS

  • Round Rock Westwood 31 Copperas Cove 24

KSA Events Holiday Classic

Championship

  • Clovis (Calif.) West 76, Ellison 39

SOCCER

BOYS

  • Harker Heights 2, Mansfield Legacy 1
  • Salado 3, Liberty Hill 1

GIRLS

  • Salado 3, Marble Falls 0
