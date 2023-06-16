Ellison began preparations for the upcoming season Thursday by traveling to Katy for the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Girls Showcase, featuring 116 teams from across the state, and the Lady
Eagles made the most of their trip.
Led by forward Jerriyah Baines, Ellison emerged from the opening day with a pair of one-sided victories.
The Lady Eagles easily dispatched of Medina Valley by 31 points, 58-27, in their first encounter before defeating A&M Consolidated 57-33 just hours later.
Baines accounted for just one field goal and had four points in the first half against the Lady Panthers but finished with a team-high 12 points, while teammate Asia Zachary recorded eight of her 10 points in the first half. Faith Etienne complimented the pair by tallying nine points – all in the second half – and teammate Jadesola Oladipo had eight points as all 10 players on Ellison’s roster scored.
Against the Lady Tigers, Baines scored 18 points, while Etienne added 14 points in the rout. Furthermore, Lanaiya Harris had all eight of her points in the first half, matching the offensive production from Zachary.
Now, the Lady Eagles will look to capture the Pool J championship today against Dallas Lincoln at 12:15 p.m. The contest will be played at Katy Jordan High School.
Lincoln did not receive much resistance during the opening day either.
The Lady Tigers earned a 42-16 victory against A&M Consolidated and beat Medina Valley by 38 points, 69-31.
Ellison is preparing to defend its District 22-5A championship this fall after producing a 12-2 showing last season behind the all-district offensive player of the year in Baines, who is entering her junior season.
Ellison also placed five players on either the all-district first or second team. Unfortunately, graduation stole all but one – incoming senior Zachary – of the contingency, making the Lady Eagles’ time together on the court at the tournament especially valuable.
But the showcase provides more than just an opportunity for teams to find cohesion on the floor.
Along with competing against other elite teams from across the state, countless coaches from junior colleges through NCAA Division I powerhouse programs descend on the destination to catch glimpses of potential prospects, allowing numerous athletes opportunities to capture attention.
And Ellison is not the only area team taking advantage of the multiple benefits offered by the showcase.
Salado also opened its run at the event, posting an impressive undefeated showing in Pool I, winning its pair of games by a combined 45 points.
The Lady Eagles beat Cleburne 58-32 in their first game before cruising to a 29-point victory, 46-17, against Magnolia West.
Salado returns to the court today, completing its stay at Jordan High School with a contest against Rice at 11:10 a.m. The Lady Owls also enter the contest with a 2-0 record, beating West 61-46 and Cleburne 51-47, setting up a winner-take-all battle for the pool title.
The Lady Eagles are coming off trip to the Region III-4A quarterfinals.
While Ellison and Salado are finishing their schedules today, Harker Heights and Chaparral begin play in Pool O and Pool Y, respectively.
The Lady Knights’ three-game stint opens against Princeton at 1:20 p.m., and they return to Katy Tompkins High School on Saturday for an 8 a.m. start versus Rowlett. Harker Heights transitions to Jordan High School for its final game at 10:10 a.m. against Houston Spring Woods.
Conversely, Chaparral plays twice today, facing Lancaster (5:40 p.m.) and Joshua (8:55 p.m.), before concluding Saturday against San Antonio Southwest (4:40 p.m.). All three games will be played at Jordan High School.
