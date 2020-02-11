One bi-district matchup for 12-6A girls basketball is already set heading into Tuesday's season finale.
Ellison will play Rockwall on Feb. 18 at Cleburne High School. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Both teams' regular seasons are finished as they play in districts with an odd number of teams and have a bye Tuesday. Neither team's seed will be affected by Tuesday's games. Ellison (14-2 12-6A) locked down the No. 2 seed. Rockwall (8-4 11-6A) is the 3 seed.
At least two of the other matchups will be determined Tuesday night. Copperas Cove and Waco Midway are playing for the final 12-6A playoff spot. The winner will be the No. 4 seed and will face the winner of Tuesday's Tyler Lee-Mesquite Horn game. Those two teams are currently tied for the 11-6A lead. The Lee-Horn loser will be the No. 2 seed and play Waco Midway in the playoffs.
No. 13 Harker Heights (14-1), the top seed in 12-6A, will play either Longview or Rockwall-Heath. Both teams are 4-7 in 11-6A. Longview is hosting 1-10 Mesquite while Rockwall-Heath is hosting 2-9 North Mesquite, making it likely the two teams could remain tied for fourth after Tuesday.
11/12-6A BI-DISTRICT GIRLS BASKETBALL MATCHUPS
- (1) Harker Heights vs. (4) Longview or Rockwall-Heath
- (2) Ellison vs. (3) Rockwall, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Cleburne HS
- (3) Waco Midway vs. (2) Mesquite Horn/Tyler Lee loser
- (4) Copperas Cove/Temple winner vs. (1) Mesquite Horn/Tyler Lee winner
