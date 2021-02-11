Icy weather descended across the state Thursday, creating dangerous travel conditions in Central Texas, and along with causing chaos on roadways, it wreaked havoc on the girls basketball playoff schedule.
Six area teams were forced to postpone their postseason openers, including state-ranked Harker Heights.
The Class 6A No. 22 Lady Knights will play their first-round contest against Mansfield on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Robinson, altering the game site from Lorena.
Along with the District 12-6A champions, fourth-place Shoemaker saw its game moved to Friday after an attempt to reschedule the contest from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday was erased. The Lady Grey Wolves will now play No. 2 DeSoto at 3 p.m. at Corsicana.
While Ellison’s game against No. 3 Duncanville was always intended to be played Friday at Cleburne, the start time was moved to 3 p.m. – four hours earlier than originally scheduled.
In Class 4A, Lampasas, Gatesville, Salado and Lake Belton had to rearrange as well.
The Lady Badgers decided to forego attempting to play today and moved their contest against Graham to Saturday at noon at May, while the Hornets have already established a backup plan in case the weather conditions do not improve.
Gatesville’s game against Iowa Park changed both date and location, and is now set for 8 p.m. at Burleson, instead of being played at Joshua. Should the contest need to be postponed a second time, the teams would return to the original venue for a 1 p.m. tipoff Saturday.
The Lady Eagles actually benefited from the postponement as their first-round opponent decided to allow Salado to host the game. So, instead of being played Thursday at Manor, the Lady Eagles will play Austin
Eastside Memorial at home Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Lake Belton’s inaugural playoff game was also delayed. The Lady Broncos were scheduled to play La Grange at Rockdale. Plans for rescheduling the contest were not confirmed at press deadline.
University Interscholastic League rules state all first-round games must be completed before Sunday.
NEW GIRLS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Friday
- No. 22 Harker Heights-Mansfield, 2:30 p.m. at Robinson
- Shoemaker-No. 2 DeSoto, 3 p.m. at Corsicana
- Ellison-No. 3 Duncanville, 3 p.m. at Cleburne
- Gatesville-Iowa Park, 8 p.m. at Burleson
Saturday
- Lampasas-Graham, noon at May
- Salado-Austin Eastside Memorial, 4:30 p.m. at Salado
