In less than one minute, Ellison lost control of the contest.
Looking to earn its first win of the season, the Eagles recorded the game’s first points midway through the second period, but after struggling to score, Pflugerville Hendrickson exploded.
The Hawks closed the first half with a 20-point outburst in a 46-second span, and despite a second-half rally, Ellison could not complete the comeback, falling 26-21.
Following a slow start to the contest, the Hawks responded to junior running back Daryl Cannie’s 53-yard touchdown run at the 5-minute, 42-second mark by crossing the goal line on the next drive. Carson Workman, a senior, punctuated the possession with a 1-yard run into the end zone, tying the score with 58 seconds remaining in the half.
And Hendrickson was just igniting.
Paul Crayton, a sophomore, recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and returned it for a touchdown six seconds later, and then, after Ellison was forced to punt, the Hawks needed just one play to score as senior quarterback Ke’ontae Fowler connected with junior Romello Boykin for a 23-yard pass.
The extra point was missed, leaving Hendrickson (1-1) with a 13-point advantage, 20-7, that would hold for the final 12 seconds of the half.
Cannie accounted for 67 yards on seven carries through the first two quarters to lead the Eagles, who delivered a defensive stop prior to their lone scoring, forcing a turnover on downs with the Hawks situated inside the red zone.
Although the momentum was fully in Hendrickson’s favor, Ellison (0-2) almost wrestled it away in the second half.
The Hawks, who avenged a 34-7 home loss to Ellison last season, attempted to punt away their first possession of the second half, but a fumbled snap set the Eagles up with a short field, and they capitalized.
Junior quarterback Sidney Holland found Cannie for a 13-yard touchdown, but Workman scored on a 4-yard run on the ensuing drive, but the 2-point conversion failed, leaving Hendrickson with a 26-14 cushion.
Workman finished with a game-high 85 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Ellison trimmed the deficit to five points, 26-21 on Holland’s 9-yard touchdown run with 68 seconds left in the third period, but it could not get any closer as it’s final drive stalled.
Cannie finished with 77 yards rushing on 10 carries to go with his two touchdowns, while Tay’Veon Johnson, a senior, had eight receptions for 84 yards. Additionally, Trevon Jones-Lockhart caught eight
passes for 42 yards.
Holland completed 17 of 29 passes for 146 yards and a score and added 54 yards rushing.
The Eagles have no time to dwell on the outcome, though.
Despite being just two games into their schedule, Ellison must now turn its attention toward opening District 4-5A, Division I play at Red Oak, but the Eagles receive a rest before beginning the marathon of matchups.
While the district’s other eight teams start competing for playoff berths in Week 3, Ellison has an early bye to prepare for the first encounter.
Last year, however, the scenario did not play out in the Eagles’ favor.
Despite having two opportunities to score in the final three minutes of regulation at Leo Buckley Stadium, including a fourth-and-goal at the Red Oak ’ 3-yard line, Ellison failed to convert either and suffered a 28-21 loss in the district opener.
The Eagles finished two games behind Red Oak for the final playoff berth last year, preventing them from reaching the postseason for the fifth consecutive campaign.
The Hawks started this season with a 19-16 win at The Colony, and they host Arlington Seguin tonight before beginning district with a road encounter against Lake Belton on Thursday.
