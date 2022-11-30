Almost all of Alberto Jones Jr.’s adult life has been dedicated to Ellison.
After graduating from the school in 1998, Jones returned to his alma mater and served as an assistant for three years before becoming head coach in 2008, and during the 15-year tenure, he became a pillar of the program.
Now, however, he is officially the epitome of Eagles basketball.
With Tuesday’s 69-43 victory against visiting Manor, Jones earned the 347th win of his career, making him Ellison’s all-time leader, but admittedly, the moment was bittersweet, because the accomplishment came at his mentor’s expense.
“When I heard that I was on the verge of breaking the record,” Jones said, “I just had a weird feeling about it. On one hand, I was happy about doing it, but it felt strange because I was breaking Coach Manley’s record. He will always be my coach, and I have so much respect for him.
“It just feels funny.”
Prior to inheriting the team, Jones played for David Manley, who groomed Ellison into an area powerhouse, amassing 346 wins while guiding the Eagles to the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons.
Despite the switch at head coach, which was prompted by Manley’s decision to transition into an administrative role within Killeen ISD, little else changed in the 15 seasons since.
Ellison failed to reach the postseason only once during Jones’ reign, and the Class 5A No. 5 Eagles appear poised to deliver another deep playoff run after remaining undefeated with their milestone showing against the Mustangs.
After leading 20-18 to close the opening quarter, Ellison improved defensively, limiting Manor to 25 points for the duration of the contest, allowing the Eagles to pull away to victory.
Then, suddenly, reality sank in.
“Breaking the record never really crossed my mind,” Jones said, “because after the game, you go shake hands with the other coaches and stuff, but then I heard our announcer say he had an announcement to make. Once I heard that, I knew what it meant, and that is when it really hit me.
“All my guys were pumped up and clapping. It just felt really good.”
Jones has little time to celebrate, though, as Ellison (5-0) opens play today at the ultra competitive Mansfield ISD tournament, where the Eagles are one of 14 state-ranked programs, including Class 6A No. 22 Harker Heights, in the 32-team field. District 22-5A rival Shoemaker will also be in attendance.
Ellison encounters Class 4A No. 22 Wilmer Hutchins at 10:30 a.m. in the first round of the double-elimination tournament before facing either Houston King or Arlington Timberview in its ensuing contest
later in the day. Should the Eagles reach the championship round, they would play for the title Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Regardless of how the event unfolds, moving forward, Jones can only add to his legacy at Ellison, which, after making three consecutive trips to the regional tournament, will attempt to return to the state tournament for the first time since its lone trip in 1993.
Although humbled by his current position and proud to own a piece of Eagles’ history, Jones understands any success – past, present or future – must be shared.
“There is no doubt I’ve had some great players help get me here,” he said. “I don’t even want to start naming guys, because I’m going to forget somebody, but from Year 1 to Year 15, I had some amazing kids; not just players.
“It is just very cool to look back on it all, and I wouldn’t want to have received this record with any other group of guys. I love my teams, and this is just really special.”
