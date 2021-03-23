BELTON — In a key softball clash to establish position in the top half of the District 12-6A standings, the Belton Lady Tigers quelled most of the Ellison scoring threats and got the timely hits they needed.
Kaylee Jordan put the exclamation point on her complete-game victory in the circle with a pinch-hit three-run blast over the left-field wall as the Lady Tigers outlasted Ellison 12-3.
The Lady Tigers improved to 6-8-2 overall and 3-2 in district, while Ellison slipped to 2-3 in league play.
Much of the Lady Tigers’ scoring output came from big innings — a four-run first, three-run fifth and four-run sixth — to put a comfortable distance between a game Ellison team which placed runners on base in every offensive inning except the seventh.
Jordan scattered 10 Eagles hits and only yielded single runs in the first, third and sixth innings.
Ellison got on the board in the first with back-to-back two-out base hits. Lole Reyes singled through the right side of the infield and Liz Eakin doubled in the right-center gap to score her.
Belton answered an Ellison first-inning run with a four-run output in the bottom half of the frame. Jacci Myers drove the first offering from Ellison starter Reyes off the top of the right-field wall for a one-out solo homer. Lady Tigers followed her with three more as Paige Nunes singled in Kaylee Rodriguez. Tristyn Barton doubled in courtesy-runner Aizlenn Canava and Esperanza Moreno for a 4-1 margin.
Both teams posted a run in the third. Ellison got its on an RBI double from Reyes. Belton similarly scored its on a Nunes double to bring in Rodriguez and maintain a three-run advantage, 5-2.
Jordan’s blast in the fifth broke it open as she followed a hit from Nunes and a walk to Barton to go ahead 8-2.
Ellison picked up a run in the sixth on a Kiki Rogers sacrifice fly to cut the lead to five.
The Lady Tigers added another four off reliever Rogers in the sixth to come up one shy of the 10-run mercy rule. Bethany Sherwood singled home Myers and Jordan added a bloop two-run single to highlight the inning.
Belton cranked out 11 hits to pace its offensive output. Jordan, who drove in five runs, struck out six batters from the circle.
BELTON 12, ELLISON 3
Ellison: 101 001 0 — 3 10 0
Belton 401 034 x — 12 11 0
WP—Jordan. LP—Reyes.
HR—Belton: Myers, Jordan. 3B—Ellison: Brodine. 2B—Ellison: Eakin. Belton: Rodriguez, Barton, Nunes.
12-6A STANDINGS
Bryan 6-0
Copperas Cove 4-1
Harker Heights 4-1
Belton 3-2
Ellison 2-3
Shoemaker 2-3
Temple 0-5
Killeen 0-6
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 12, Ellison 3
- Bryan 10, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 27, Killeen 6, 4 innings
- Shoemaker 9, Temple 3
