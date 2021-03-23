Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.