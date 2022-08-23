Jamyron Keller accomplished a longtime goal, but he also assumed an unexpected role.
In some of his earliest memories, Keller remembers daydreaming about his potential athletic career, continually envisioning himself competing at the college level and beyond like many of his childhood heroes.
Upon entering Ellison, Keller, who was a dual-threat quarterback at Liberty Hill Middle School, decided to forgo any potential future on the football field to pursue his passion for basketball, and in the years since, the guard has helped the Eagles capture district championships and produce multiple lengthy playoff runs while collecting individual honors and NCAA Division I offers.
Keller’s lifelong aspirations recently became reality as he committed to Oklahoma State, and while there was always a desire to reach the position, the senior did not realize there were by
products to the accomplishment, including cementing himself as one of the program’s all-time pillars.
But he is embracing the new position among Ellison’s elite.
“It is a tremendous honor,” Keller said. “It makes me realize that what I’m doing is paying off, and I have to keep going. I can’t stop here. So, it is driving me to now be assuming that role of being a big figure in the community.
“It is actually very humbling, but I can’t take the credit. I have to thank everyone in my close circle for getting me here today.”
En route to committing to the Cowboys, Keller, a guard, spurned offers from Texas, TCU, Kansas State, Saint Louis, Oral Roberts, VCU and Stephen F. Austin among others. Oklahoma State was 15-15 overall last season, going 8-10 to place fifth in the Big 12 while displaying plenty of potential along the way.
The Cowboys upset No. 14 Texas, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 1 Baylor — the first road victory against a No. 1 team in school history — last year. Additionally, the conference’s defending defensive player of the year Moussa Cisse is set to return for his junior season.
But talent is only part of the reason behind Keller’s decision.
“It was a combination of everything,” he said. “It was the coaches, it was the feel around campus, it was their style of play and it was the future teammates I will get to play with. It all just lined up, and when I saw a chance like that, I wanted to take it.
“I knew that was the school for me, and if a school was going to come after me my senior year, then it would probably be because I was a last option. At Oklahoma State, I was a priority.”
Before transitioning to the next level, however, Keller has more to accomplish at Ellison.
With no seniors on their roster, the Eagles went 18-15 last season, finishing third in District 12-6A before falling in the regional quarterfinals for a sixth consecutive year, and now Ellison transitions to life in a lower classification. The Eagles will compete in District 22-5A with Belton, Lake Belton, Killeen, Chaparral, Shoemaker, Waco and Waco University.
Regardless of the opponents, Keller will attempt to cap off his high school career with a state championship, but no matter what occurs throughout his senior season, his position within the program is secure.
“Kids who are really good will usually start getting pressured to go to a prep school,” Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. said, “and they’ll be told that by doing so it will get them different offers. Keller is the blueprint for how you can do it at Killeen ISD — he stayed, he will play all four years and he got a Power 5 (conference) offer.
“That is huge for Ellison and just for kids to know that if he can do it, then they can do it. It is possible.”
