Jamyron Keller did not forget.
Earlier this month, Ellison saw its 35-game regular-season win streak snapped by Harker Heights. The 41-35 loss also ended a span of 23 consecutive district victories for the Eagles.
And Keller has been simmering ever since.
“We came out for blood,” Ellison’s sophomore said. “We had been talking about that loss all week. We couldn’t let it happen again.
“We had a burden on our back.”
Class 6A No. 13 Ellison’s performance Friday evening, however, lifted the weight.
Led by Keller, who scored a game-high 24 points, the Eagles avenged their lone loss of the season, defeating the visiting Knights 61-44 thanks in part to a 10-0 outburst in the third quarter.
Following the victory, Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. admitted his team, especially Keller, was playing for more than a win.
“I think Jamyron might have taken that loss harder than anyone,” Jones said. “They were all ready, but I know he was ready for this game.
“I tell them all the time that winning time is not always at the end of the game — it can be anytime. Tonight, it was in the third quarter, and he stepped up for us.”
The game was intense from the opening tip. Within the first four
minutes, Jones and Harker Height head coach Celneque Bobbitt were involved in a heated shouting exchange in front of the scorer’s table, and a technical foul was issued to each team during a separate incident.
Following the chaotic start, the period ended with the Eagles leading 15-11. Ellison (22-1, 9-1 District 12-6A) remained in control throughout the second quarter, taking a five-point advantage, 28-23, into halftime.
Then, Keller found his rhythm.
The guard connected on four of seven field goals in the period, accounting for 13 of the Eagles’ 17 points as Ellison’s cushion inflated to 45-36 by the conclusion of the quarter.
The Knights (14-5, 7-3) pulled within nine points, 49-41, on senior Camrin Forde’s jumper, but they could not get any closer as the Eagles responded with nine unanswered points.
“Ellison had something to prove,” Bobbitt said. “They were playing like they wanted revenge for their mother’s or brother’s death.
“This was a brawl, and they are used to that. We haven’t been in this situation, and we didn’t come out and do what we were supposed to do.”
Keller’s outing was complemented by senior teammate Javon Walker, who finished with a dozen points, while Trendon Stewart posted eight points and six rebounds. Additionally, Jayce Wright delivered a six-point, six-assist and five-rebound showing in the win.
And Jones was pleased with the displays for multiple reasons.
“I took the loss to Harker Heights really hard,” Jones said, “and the kids knew that. After the game, a couple of them texted me and apologized, saying they were sorry and that it was their faults.
“They knew the skipper took it hard, so I think they wanted to go out there and make up for it.”
C.J. Evans, a junior, led Harker Heights with 14 points, while Antwan Taylor had 10 points, and Forde finished with eight points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Along with atoning for the previous loss, Ellison secured a playoff berth with the outcome and took a step closer toward repeating as district champions. The Eagles can clinch the title by winning two of their final four regular-season games, beginning with Tuesday’s home game against Belton.
While there is still much work to do before accomplishing the goal, Keller feels Ellison is prepared for the challenge.
“We have so much momentum now,” he said. “We’re feeling really good about ourselves moving forward.”
ELLISON 61, HARKER HEIGHTS 44
Harker Heights (44)
Evans 14, Taylor 10, Forde 8, Carter 7, Dixon 4, Mayfield 1.
No. 13 Ellison (61)
Keller 24, Walker 12, Stewart 8, Garland 7, Wright 6, Thomas 4.
Harker Heights 11 12 13 8—44
Ellison 15 13 17 16—61
3-Point Goals—Harker Heights 3 (Taylor 2, Forde), Ellison 4 (Keller 2, Walker 2). Free Throws—Harker Heights 11-23, Ellison 7-10. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Harker Heights 12, Ellison 18. Technicals—Carter, Harker Heights bench, Keller.
Records—Harker Heights 14-5, 7-3 12-6A; Ellison 22-1, 9-1.
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison 9-1
Belton 7-3
Bryan 7-3
Harker Heights 7-3
Copperas Cove 4-6
Shoemaker 4-6
Temple 2-8
Killeen 0-10
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 72, Copperas Cove 51
- Bryan 64, Temple 56
- No. 13 Ellison 61, Harker Hts 44
- Shoemaker 78, Killeen 58
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at No. 13 Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Killeen at Harker Heights, 7 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Temple, 7 p.m.
