Ellison junior guard Jamyron Keller was honored before Tuesday night’s home game against Shoemaker for recently scoring his 1,500th career point. He spent the rest of the evening burnishing his credentials for another accolade — a potential second straight 12-6A MVP award.
Keller scored 21 points to go with 10 rebounds, two blocks and a trio of powerful second-quarter dunks as the Eagles avoided a neutral/road/home three-game season sweep against the Grey Wolves with a 55-49 win.
Even better for the Eagles (5-3 12-6A), they moved a game ahead of Shoemaker (4-4) for sole possession of third place to start the second half of league play.
Antwone Gonzales led Shoemaker with 17 points. Jezrael Dejesus-Fargas, the star of the teams’ last meeting with 26 points, added 10.
Ja’Darius Murphy and Kesean Garland each had eight points for Ellison.
Despite a dreadful shooting start — the Wolves were 1-for-12 from the field and missed all eight 3-point tries in the first quarter — Shoemaker tied the game at 19 midway through the second quarter on a 3 by Jaymes Brown-Peterson.
With a chance to take their first lead since the opening minute, the Grey Wolves went scoreless on three straight possessions before Keller stole the ball near midcourt for a breakaway thunder dunk.
Moments later, a Shoemaker miss led to another Keller runout dunk, part of a 6-0 run to end the half with Ellison in front 25-19. The Grey Wolves trailed the rest of the way.
Keller's most impressive dunk came earlier in the second quarter when he swooped in for a two-handed follow slam.
The deficit grew to 15, 44-29, early in the fourth quarter, but the Grey Wolves turned up the defensive pressure and quickly clawed back to make it a one-possession game, 46-43, on Dejesus-Fargas' drive down the lane with just under 3 minutes to go.
Shoemaker cut it to two, 48-46, on the first of Gonzales' two fourth-quarter treys.
With Ellison up 49-46, Shoemaker missed a 3-pointer. Keller grabbed the rebound and spotted Garland alone at the other end for an easy dunk with 34 seconds to go.
That looked to be the ballgame, but Gonzales buried another 3 with 22.9 seconds left to make it 51-49. Ellison’s Ahziel McIver and Keller closed out the win with four clutch foul shots in the 1-and-1 bonus.
Gonzales scored three quick points to start the game, but the Eagles never trailed again after Garland's layup put Ellison on top 4-3.
Shoemaker finished 6-of-28 (21%) beyond the arc. Ellison did not make a 3-pointer until Khris Wilkerson converted during the third quarter. The Eagles went 0-for-5 in the first half, but made 2 of 3 in the second half.
Shoemaker had 11 turnovers, none in the fourth quarter, aiding its comeback. Ellison finished with 15 turnovers.
The Wolves shot 18-of-60 (30%) from the field. Ellison was 22-of-53 (42%). The Eagles won the rebounding battle 42-34.
Shoemaker had won the first two meetings by a total of three points: 59-58 in the 12-6A opener on Dec. 21, and 67-65 on Dec. 3 in the Mansfield ISD tourney.
Keller, who entered the night with 1,542 career points, crossed the 1,500 barrier on Jan. 14 at Killeen.
In a frightening moment, Ellison starter Ademola Oladipo left the game in the opening minute of the second half after his second hard fall following an attempted and contested dunk. He remained down for a few minutes before he was helped out of the gym appearing to favor an arm.
The Eagles host Copperas Cove on Friday while the Grey Wolves travel to No. 21 Harker Heights.
ELLISON 55, SHOEMAKER 49
Shoemaker (49)
Hawthorne 3, Parker 4, Gonzales 17, Dejesus-Fargas 10, Brown-Peterson 6, Williams 2, Spence 0, Starling 1, Vizcarrondo 6.
Ellison (55)
Murphy 8, Keller 21, Oladipo 4, Wilkerson 3, White 1, McIver 4, Smith 0, Wilson 2, Garland 8, Jones 4.
Shoemaker 6 13 10 20—49
Ellison 11 14 14 16—55
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 6 (Gonzales 2, Brown-Peterson 2, Hawthorne, Dejesus-Fargas), Ellison 2 (Keller, Wilkerson). Free throws—Shoemaker 7-15, Ellison 9-16. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Shoemaker 15, Ellison 15. Technicals—Garland.
Records—Shoemaker 4-4 12-6A, Ellison 5-3 12-6A.
12-6A BOYS STANDINGS
Belton 7-1
*-Harker Heights 6-2
Ellison 5-3
Shoemaker 4-4
Bryan 3-5
Temple 3-5
*-Copperas Cove 2-6
Killeen 1-7
*-Jan. 18 suspended contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- No. 20 Belton 83, Killeen 29
- Ellison 55, Shoemaker 49
- No. 21 Harker Heights 75, Bryan 32
- Temple 60, Copperas Cove 55
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- No. 20 Belton at Temple, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Killeen at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Shoemaker at No. 21 Harker Heights, 7 p.m.
