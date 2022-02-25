HILLSBORO — Things could not stay the same.
For most of the first half, Ellison was losing, struggling to keep pace with Mesquite Horn in a Class 6A area-round encounter. After losing grasp of an early 7-3 lead, the Eagles did not recover, entering halftime with a 10-point deficit.
And Ellison guard Jamyron Keller knew something had to change.
“We talked about how we had to fight,” the junior said. “We came out kind of dead, and they came out with a lot more energy than we had. That is not how we play the game of basketball.
“We preach playing hard, so we got together and decided to play hard.”
It worked.
The Eagles dominated the third quarter, outscoring Horn 23-5 and never trailed again, advancing with a 62-57 victory behind Keller’s game-high 34 points.
Following the win, Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. admitted challenging his star, who recorded 24 of his points in the second half, during their halftime conversation.
“The Jaguars had a player who was looking like the best player on the court,” he said, “and Keller hates when I tell him that, but it was true at the time.
“But Keller definitely looked like the best player in the second half.”
The Eagles held a 9-8 lead midway through the first period, but a successful 3-pointer gave the Jaguars an advantage they would not relinquish for the remainder of the half.
With senior guard Bryson Smith accounting for 23 first-half points, Horn (24-11) took a six-point lead, 16-10, into the second quarter before leading 33-23 at halftime as Ellison made just five of 22 field-goal attempts and scored 12 points at the free-throw line.
Then, everything changed.
With Keller connecting on seven of eight shots attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers, he accounted for 16 of the Eagles’ 23 points in the period, and his lone assist to teammate Jojo McIver put Ellison ahead 38-36 for its second and final lead of the evening.
The advantage grew to 49-38 before being trimmed to three points, 56-53, with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in regulation.
McIver’s layup and a pair of free throws from Keller, however, provided all the separation Ellison (20-14) would need.
“I thought we played extremely hard and with some guts in the second half,” Jones said. “We just didn’t have any sense of urgency in the first half, but we came out of halftime and played with heart.
“That is all we want from them. If they do that and we do well, then great. If we play like that and lose, then we can live with it.”
Along with his offense, Keller had a game-high nine rebounds, while McIver, a freshman, had 12 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to go with two assists. Additionally, junior Khris Wilkerson, who had a game-high tying three assists, finished with five points, while Ja’Darius Murphy corralled seven rebounds, and Kesean Garland had five rebounds and two assists.
Now, the Eagles turn their attention toward playing in the third round for the third consecutive year.
Ellison will face Garland on either Monday or Tuesday after the Owls defeated No. 20 Harker Heights 69-64 on Friday at Robinson. With the victory, Garland improves to 24-1 on the season with a 20-game winning streak stretching back to Dec. 4.
“It feels great to be in this position again,” Keller said, “and I don’t think there is any pressure on us. Our reputation has been to have deep playoff runs, and we want to uphold that this year.
“We just have to keep playing a little harder than we did in the last game.”
REGION II-6A AREA-ROUND SCORES
- DeSoto 56, Wylie 53
- No. 2 Duncanville 52, Rockwall-Heath 43
- No. 11 Cypress Ranch 61, Aldine Nimitz 52
- Langham Creek 46, Spring 44
- Ellison 62, Mesquite Horn 57
- Garland 69, No. 20 Harker Heights 64
- No. 3 Spring Westfield 75, Klein Collins 51
- No. 10 Cypress Falls 43, No. 22 The Woodlands College Park 39
