WEST — Jamyron Keller refused to lose.
After spending the past two seasons dominating District 12-6A and routinely sitting near the top of the state rankings, Ellison had a subpar campaign by its standards, entering Tuesday’s playoff opener against Waxahachie with an 18-14 overall record.
Records did not matter, though.
Keller was the Eagles’ only player to score in every quarter, finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds to help hold off a furious finish by the Indians, who fell 50-48.
Keller made eight of the 14 field goals he attempted, with four coming from behind the 3-point arc, and he was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Ellison led 38-34 to enter the fourth quarter, where its lead grew to nine points, 48-39, on Keller’s layup with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in regulation.
Then, Waxahachie embarked on a 8-0 outburst to pull within a point, 48-47, before Keller connected on a pair of free throws, but with less than a second remaining in the game, disaster struck.
The Indians were fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds showing on the clock, but after making one of two attempts, Waxahachie’s V’Zarion Roberson initially missed the third attempt, and Keller corralled the rebound to secure the victory.
Roberson scored 16 points to lead the Indians, who ended the season with a 20-12 overall record. Freshman post Parker Jefferson also scored 16 points for Waxahachie to go with 10 rebounds.
Freshman point guard Jojo McIver finished with seven points and five assists for Ellison, while junior teammates Khris Wilkerson and Ademola Oladipo had five and four points, respectively. Junior starter Kesean Garland finished with two points, three rebounds, a steal and a block.
Now, the Eagles advance to play Mesquite Horn in the area round on Friday in Hillsboro.
After allowing Waxahachie to score the game’s first basket, Ellison responded with five unanswered points as McIver found Keller for a 3-pointer and Oladipo for a fastbreak dunk off a turnover.
The Eagles were able to maintain the advantage for a majority of the period before Keller’s second 3-pointer helped Ellison take a 15-13 lead into the second quarter, where Keller was responsible for six of his team’s eight points as the gap widened slightly to four point, 23-19, at halftime.
Keller went into intermission with 13 points highlighted by a three-of-four showing from behind the 3-point arc and a team-high four rebounds, while Oladipo and McIver had four points apiece.
The result avenges a heartbreaking loss.
Last year, the teams encountered each other in a state-ranked Region I quarterfinal showdown as No. 1 Waxahachie defeated the No. 8 Eagles 78-67.
Ellison fell into a 23-16 hole and never recovered despite pulling within a point, 26-25, late in the first half as the Indians, who fell to eventual state champion Duncanville 70-65 two rounds later, immediately responded with 11 unanswered points.
The defeat ended the careers of three starters — Jayce Wright, Javon Walker and Trendon Stewart — and four reserves, while leaving behind Keller, Garland, Ja’darius Murphy and Khris Wilkerson to guide the program back into the playoffs.
Although it was not as easy as years past, the group succeeded.
Unlike in 2020, when they finished one win shy of reaching the state tournament, or last season, when they experienced just two losses, the Eagles did not win the district championship, finishing third with a 9-5 record behind co-champions No. 20 Harker Heights and No. 21 Belton. Both were 12-2, losing only to each
other.
Now, Ellison will attempt to reach the third round of the playoff for the third consecutive season.
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- DeSoto 63, No. 21 Belton 59, 2 OT
- No. 2 Duncanville 99, Shoemaker 63
- Ellison 50, Waxahachie 48
- No. 20 Harker Heights 74, Mansfield Lake Ridge 59
Class 4A bi-district
- Austin LBJ 68, Lake Belton 47
- La Grange 51, Salado 50
- No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi 67, Gatesville 41
