Ellison’s Harvey sisters recorded a pair of top-10 finishes to help the Lady Eagles place third at the Ennis Lions Den Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Kera Harvey was the runner-up, finishing the 5K course in 20 minutes and 13 seconds.
Samantha Harvey was 10th (21:51).
Ellison scored 74 points in the five-team meet. Waco Midway edged Azle 38-39 for the team title.
Also contributing to Ellison’s point tally were Julisa Ramirez-Posada (18th, 22:51), Rose Saeed (19th, 23:00) and Christian Batista (23:20).
