Former Killeenite and Richard Milburn Academy graduate Omar Craddock has faced adversity at his two previous bids to represent the U.S. in the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. Adversity struck again in 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Summer Games on March 24. The Olympics had originally been scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo.
“Initially, I was upset, just because, obviously, I wanted to compete,” Craddock said of his initial reaction to the postponement.
Craddock, a triple jumper, had been scheduled to compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June in Eugene, Oregon.
In 2012, Craddock went without a coach since his coach at the University of Florida, Dick Booth, took a position at another school. In 2016, he was hampered by a hamstring injury, giving him only two weeks to prepare for the trials.
Craddock said his confidence hasn’t wavered.
“It’s radiating, man,” he said in a phone interview. “We do get extra
time, and being that we have that extra time, I know I’ll be diligent with mine.”
Training is a little different for Craddock now. Since gyms are closed due to the pandemic, he said he has been doing a lot of running, jogging, hill workouts and using bands for resistance.
USA Track & Field has given its athletes stipends to buy gym equipment, but Craddock said it has been hard to find.
“Even though we have the stipend, looking for dumbbells and kettle bells and stuff, that stuff is already purchased, so it’s a lot of back order right now,” he said.
When allowed to compete again, Craddock said he will feel “liberated.”
“I’m going to feel ... like I’m unleashed,” Craddock said.
Craddock is not the only former Killeenite vying for a spot in Tokyo.
Darius Fulghum is an amateur boxer fighting in the heavyweight (201 pounds) division. He is a 2015 graduate of Ellison High School.
“My initial reaction was more of a disappointment,” Fulghum said of the postponement. “I guess I also knew it was coming.”
He said he saw the trend with the coronavirus and knew it was not looking good.
“I didn’t see it being possible,” he said. “But I was still very hopeful.”
Fulghum has been putting off a nursing career to pursue his dream of competing in the Olympics, and he said it will still be put on hold.
“If I could, I would,” he said about the possibility of getting into the workforce prior to the trials.
“I still have a commitment to USA Boxing,” he added. “I do have a contract with them.”
Originally, Fulghum had been scheduled to compete in the American Olympic Qualification Event from March 26 to April 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Fulghum said although nothing is official, he has been told the boxers may be called back to start training again in June in Colorado, and the qualifiers may take place in October.
In the meantime, he is doing what he can to stay in shape — primarily training in his coach’s garage in Houston.
“It’s nothing new to me,” Fulghum said of training in a garage. “I don’t need no fancy gym or anything like that, as long as I have just the essentials.”
When it comes time to enter the ring again, Fulghum said, “I’ll be ready.”
