Nina Cobb, Killeen resident and mother of NFL free agent and Ellison High School graduate David Cobb, was named parliamentarian of the Professional Football Players Mothers Association (PFPMA) last month, serving her second term.
“It is an honor and I have been part of this organization for almost five years,” said Cobb. “I served my first term as parliamentarian in July of 2017.”
PFPMA was formed on Dec. 14, 1997, after 12 mothers of professional football players met to discuss the possibility of forming a national association to support each other and our player sons.
“PFPMA does all sorts of things as we work with the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA),” said Cobb. “We are a support mechanism like the NFLPA, We do projects with the players and support their platforms and do stuff with breast cancer awareness, events and workshops.”
Cobb’s son David was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft where he played running back for a season. David last played with the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio Commanders before the league folded in 2019.
“My nephew, Damien Wilson, is still in the NFL,” Nina Cobb said. “He plays linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs and I got to see him win in the Super Bowl last season. The way that the NFL treats us mothers is really nice and we get to meet the owners and players from across the league.”
For more information about PFPMA visit pfpma.org/about-us/.
(0) comments
