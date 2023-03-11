SAN ANTONIO — An 11-point deficit with two quarters to play was a bit too tall of a mountain to climb for the Ellison Eagles, who fell to the Dallas Kimball Knights, 69-48, in the Class 5A state basketball championship game.
As the seconds ticked toward the final buzzer, top-ranked Kimball seemed to counter nearly all No. 2 Ellison brought in its comeback attempt Saturday afternoon.
“We couldn’t turn them over as much as we wanted to,” said head coach Alberto Jones Jr. “Once they got a lead on us, we had to start trying to turn them over and couldn’t turn them over, so now we’re giving up layups, open 3s and they hit some shots.”
Kimball took the lead for good with 3:11 left in the second quarter, a 3-pointer from the corner off the hands of R.J. Osborne.
From there, the closest the Eagles got was to 21-20 when Deion Ware hit two free throws moments later.
After cutting the lead to one, Kimball got hot again, shooting 59.1% from the field for the entirety of the game, and with production coming from all around.
“We knew their starting five all averaged over 10 points, so you really can’t zero in on anybody,” Jones said.
The starters for Kimball produced 65 of the team’s 69 points.
Ice-cold shooting by the Eagles also plagued Ellison.
During the second quarter, Ellison
shot just 1 of 10 from the field.
“We were chasing them, and we could never really get our footing back,” Jones said.
The lone good goal of the second quarter for Ellison came on a deep 3-pointer from Jamyron Keller, who finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer with 12 points — a gutsy performance.
Keller, nursing an injury he suffered against Mansfield Summit, fought through his pain and played nearly all 32 minutes — only coming out briefly throughout the game — an effort that Jones highlighted in his post-game news conference.
“I don’t know too many players that would’ve played with the injury Jamyron had,” Jones said.
The feared diagnosis? A broken foot.
“At 12 o’clock, we weren’t sure if his foot was fractured or not,” Jones said. “So, he went from getting it checked out, to finding out it’s not fractured, to taping it up and giving it his all. I don’t know too many people that would’ve done that.”
Keller came up limping after a foul in the second quarter of the semifinal game against Mansfield Summit and was visibly wincing as he walked into Thursday’s post-game news conference.
Asked about playing through the injury, Keller said it was an easy decision.
“The support was unreal; you know, the grace of God,” Keller said. “I was getting prayed for all night and all day. And it was easy with a coach and a team like this. I understood the circumstances, and like I said, the support was unreal.”
To go along with his 12 points, Keller pulled down five rebounds and had three assists and a block.
Jones nearly broke down speaking about Keller’s importance to his team.
“He’s the best player to come out of Killeen — and Killeen’s had some players,” Jones said, wiping tears from his face. “As a kid, as a player, he meant a lot to this program.”
Keller, a senior, leaves the program as the all-time leading scorer.
Eight of Ellison’s 10 players scored in the game.
Aside from Keller, JoJo McIver scored 10, followed by Khristian Wilkerson (8), Kesean Garland (6), Ware (6), Kristopher White (3), Sean Parks (2) and Ademola Oladipo (1).
Deric Jones and Rashad Jackson also had playing time, with Jones recording an offensive rebound and Jackson getting a steal.
With the loss, Ellison finished the season 38-4 and as runners-up of Class 5A basketball, the best finish in Killeen ISD boys basketball history.
“It was a major accomplishment,” McIver of getting to the title game. “But we didn’t accomplish the goal that we came here to get, so like coach said, looking back at it, we’ll be proud of it, but it’s just kind of hard to accept it right now.”
