BELTON — It’s a moment that’s been three years in the making, but Lake Belton can finally call itself a playoff football team.
Connor Crews threw three first-half touchdowns and Micah Hudson had 100-plus yards receiving for a fifth straight game, and the Broncos dispatched Ellison, 24-13, in a physical, saturated, winner-take-all match that decided District 4-5A-Division I's fourth and final postseason berth, one that wasn’t sealed until nearly midnight at a wet Tiger Field.
It brought to fruition a goal that Lake Belton (8-2, 6-2) has strived toward since its program began in 2020, but one it couldn’t see to completion until this year, its first competing in a UIL district.
Even then, the Broncos had to display patience — waiting until their regular-season finale and then through a 2-hour pre-game lightning delay — and a fair measure of grit against a staunch Eagles (5-5, 4-4) defense in order to get there.
It’s safe to say the wait was worth it.
Coming off a bye week and facing the league’s second-ranked defense in points allowed, Crews, who finished 19-of-31 for 287 yards, and company found yardage hard to come by in the early going as they punted on three of their first four possessions.
But a 34-yard strike from Crews to Hudson on a fourth-and-6 got the Broncos on the board midway through the first, and Crews later capped his team’s first-half scoring with another fourth-down conversion, this one on a high floater that Ty Legg grabbed in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-yard score and a 21-7 lead with 1:14 left before the break.
In between, Crews found a wide open Javeon Wilcox, who slipped past Ellison defenders and outran everyone for an 81-yard touchdown, to make for the Broncos’ other touchdown, which gave them a 14-7 edge with 7:20 left in the second.
Like they had done in the first half, the Eagles nearly responded on the very next play following Wilcox’s score when Bobby Williams took a reverse 33 yards down the right sideline and appeared to be on his way to a potential game-tying TD, but Wilcox dove and tripped him up with a shoelace tackle from behind.
Ellison later wound up turning over the ball on downs on the possession.
After Hudson’s TD catch over the middle in the first, Ellison had tied the game on the next play when Sidney Holland found Khamani Debrow for a 69-yard touchdown strike down the middle.
But Lake’s defense mostly limited the damage from there as the Broncos kept the Eagles at bay in a second half that saw the teams combine for three punts and an interception in seven possessions.
Lake’s Tommy Stephens made good on a 25-yard field goal with less than a minute left in the third to push his team’s lead to 24-7, marking the Broncos’ only points of the half.
The Eagles then capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with the only touchdown of the final 24 minutes when Emory Watson scored on a 2-yard plunge. But Lake Belton recovered the ensuing onside kick and after Tristan Robin carried three times to pick up a first down, it was able to kneel out the clock to finalize its first-ever playoff trip.
Hudson finished with 11 catches for 120 yards to give him 1,112 receiving yards on the year.
The Broncos will enter as the league’s third seed after they finished in a three-way tie for second with Red Oak and Shoemaker.
LAKE BELTON 24, ELLISON 13
Ellison 7 0 0 6 — 13
Lake Belton 7 14 3 0 — 24
LB — Micah Hudson 34 pass from Connor Crews (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 81 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Ty Legg 15 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Tommy Stephens 25 field goal
Ell — Emory Watson 2 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Ell LB
First downs 10 13
Rushes-yards 22-68 28-42
Passing yards 203 287
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-26-0 19-31-1
Punts-average 4-35.5 4-39.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-55 10-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ellison, Daryl Cannie 5-32, Bobby Williams 2-25, Joseph Fowlkes 4-16, Holland 5-10, Zy’Aire King 1-5, Watson 4-(minus 3), team 1-(minus 17). Lake Belton, D’Arius Wilkerson 6-32, Hudson 6-24, Tristan Robin 9-23, Floyd Bristol 1-(minus 2), Crews 2-(minus 9), team 4-(minus 25).
PASSING — Ellison, Holland 14-26-0-203. Lake Belton, Crews 19-31-1-287.
RECEIVING — Ellison: Tay’Veon Johnson 5-77, Debrow 3-73, Williams 3-23, Jordan Jews 2-21, Robert Harding 1-10. Lake Belton, Hudson 11-120, Legg 2-39, Tyus Jackson 2-15, Wilcox 1-81, Cash Robin 1-17, Jaydon Leza 1-10, Christian Kunz 1-5.
4-5A-D1 SCORES
- Killeen 32, Waco 6
- Lake Belton 24, Ellison 13
- Midlothian 56, Red Oak 28 (Thur.)
- Shoemaker 60, Granbury 22 (Thur.)
- OFF: Cleburne
FINAL STANDINGS
1-Midlothian 8-0
2-Red Oak 6-2
3-Lake Belton 6-2
4-Shoemaker 6-2
Ellison 4-4
Killeen 3-5
Granbury 2-6
Waco 1-7
Cleburne 0-8
