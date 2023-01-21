TEMPLE — Shortly after Lake Belton entered its locker room Friday night, an eruption of screams could be heard spilling out as the door slipped open, then slowly eased back shut seconds later.
It was only about an hour before that when the yells of support for teammates were coming from courtside.
The Lady Broncos did just about everything right in the first half, when it built an 18-point lead over district-leading Ellison, then held on as the Lady Eagles got back within six early in the fourth to separate for a 54-42 victory in a District 22-5A game at Bronco Gym.
Lake Belton (9-17, 3-6) got points from seven different players in a first half during which it used a turnover-fueled 9-0 swing spanning the first and second periods to create some breathing room after going toe-to-toe with Ellison (7-2 in district) during a back-and-forth opening frame.
Ella Wagenaar found Jade Ortiz-Rivera for a layup after a Madison Lux steal to cap the run with a 21-13 edge for Lake — two of 11 points off turnovers in the first half — which then pushed its lead further after Lady Eagles’ leading scorer Jerriyah Baines went to the bench for the final 4:42 of the half after picking up her third foul.
As the Lady Broncos closed the half with eight straight points to extend the lead at the break to 34-17, it was evident in their energy on the floor and from their vocal support of one another on the sideline that the belief in one another was building.
“It’s a huge win. We practice hard. We work hard, and this is a win we needed really bad. And we won together. We’re excited. Really excited,” said the junior Wagenaar, who filled out the stat sheet with nine points and team highs of eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
“We did what our coaches prepared us for. We have game plans and we went out and executed.”
Wagenaar scored all but two of her points in the fourth to help her team hold on after Ellison got back into it with a 12-point spurt through the third and fourth frames that Baines capped with eight consecutive points, the last of which closed the gap to 39-33 with 7:20 remaining.
Baines had a game-best 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting but the rest of the Lady Eagles went just 4-of-27 from the field.
Lake then put the game away with a nine-point run that included all seven of Wagenaar’s fourth-quarter points, including a reverse putback layup from the left side off a Cassidy Gladney missed 3, followed by a 3-pointer from the right side off a pass from Isabella Hinds to push the margin back to 15 points with 3:58 left. Ellison wouldn’t get back within single digits.
“We talked about just playing together and just being happy for one another. This season, we’ve made that an emphasis,” said first-year Lake Belton head coach Tiffney Barnes, whose team snapped a two-game slide. “It’s hard to do that if you’ve never had to do that, when it’s always each man for themselves, so just playing together as a team is really, really big for us this season. And I think they’re starting to get it.”
Hinds had 15 points to pace Lake Belton, which travels to Waco University on Tuesday, while Gladney chipped in 10. Allie Uzzell had five points and eight rebounds off the bench as Lake shot 44 percent (22-of-50) overall.
Ellison hosts Belton on Tuesday.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Killeen 8-1
Shoemaker 8-1
Ellison 7-2
Chaparral 5-4
Waco 3-5
Lake Belton 3-6
Waco University 1-7
Belton 0-9
Friday’s Games
- Killeen 61, Chaparral 44
- Lake Belton 54, Ellison 42
- Shoemaker 68, Belton 26
- Waco University at Waco, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.