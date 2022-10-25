The nifty neon-light display inside Eagle Gym prior to Lake Belton and Ellison squaring off for the District 22-5A championship certainly was a sight to see.
The real show Tuesday night, though, was put on by the Lady Broncos and Lady Eagles, who dazzled a crowd that only grew louder as the stakes went higher in a five-set thriller eventually won by freshly crowned league champion Lake Belton, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 15-8.
“This team has been a team that has fought all season long. They knew what our goal was when we came into it. We said top of district, but why not district champions because that’s what we want to be,” said head coach Liz Ramsey, a few tears in her eyes after a tight embrace from her
mom as the Lady Broncos soaked in the triumph with their families and friends.
“It was a battle and I knew it was going to be, and we battled until the end.”
Same could be said for the Lady Eagles (27-16, 12-2), who were swept by Lake Belton (34-8, 13-1) in the teams’ first encounter Sept. 30 but made the Lady Broncos use every ounce of energy to earn the program’s first district banner.
“I’m so proud of my girls. We’ve come through so much” Ellison head coach Tiana Byrd said. “In non-district, we had a different lineup every match, whether it was because of injury or illness. They battled through that and that makes this even more special. I understand that we lost, I do. But, to say we battled all the way down to the last set, I think that is absolutely phenomenal.”
Lake Belton, which qualified for the playoffs in Class 4A each of its first two seasons, will make its 5A postseason debut Nov. 1 likely against Magnolia West in Hearne, though that is still tentative.
Ellison gets College Station or Lake Creek depending on Tuesday’s other results.
Danica Bingham had 14 kills, Gabby Jones 13 and Trinaty Pearson 12 for the Lady Broncos, who fell behind 1-0 in the match, put Ellison against the wall by winning Games 2 and 3 and let a 12-6 edge slip in Game 4.
Lake’s Dylan Presley added six kills — including the match-sealing point — and three blocks, Sydni Cartwright had five kills and three blocks, and Aniea Stallings chipped in four kills and two blocks. Presley Pattrick dished 28 assists, Kaleice Cain offered 24 assists, and Hanna Ward did plenty digging on the back row.
“It’s amazing. This year has been so great. We’ve bonded so well and you can feel it on the court,” Pattrick said. “Of course you have the adrenaline and nerves, but you have to set that aside and leave it all on the court.”
Amyah Collins led Ellison with 13 kills, Iyahna Hibbler chipped in 12 and Tara Bennett nine. Tiana St. Cyr had a team-high 25 assists.
“We knew coming over here tonight was going to be tough. I played at Academy, so I never played in the Ellison gym before and everyone I talked to said it’s a hard gym to play in,” Ramsey said. “So, we knew coming here what we were in for. They have an amazing team with talented players.”
Lake Belton never led in Game 1, though rallied from as many as six down to eventually catch Ellison at 21-all before the Lady Eagles sewed up the set.
The Lady Broncos found their footing in the second set, leading from start to finish.
Lake Belton didn’t trail in the third set, either, but the road to taking a 2-1 match advantage had its hurdles until a big block point by Pearson set the tone in a closing 7-2 spurt.
The Lady Eagles recorded five aces in Game 4, including three from St. Cyr, while erasing a six-point deficit and using a 9-0 run to harness momentum.
The Lady Broncos jumped ahead 6-2 in the first-to-15, win-by-two fifth set, and Ellison didn’t get any closer than 8-6.
“Our girls left it all out there on the floor. They did great, but, let me tell you, Lake Belton is a phenomenal team,” Byrd said. “They’ve gotten so much better, so, kudos to them because they played their hearts out as well.”
