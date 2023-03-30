Led by senior Tiffany Lange, Lake Belton dominated the field and extended its season after claiming the District 22-5A championship by a whopping 153 strokes Tuesday at Stonetree Golf Club.
Lange posted a two-day total of 82-90–172 to earn the individual title and all four of her teammates finished among the top seven of the field as the Lady Broncos easily earned their berth to the upcoming Region III tournament.
Lake Belton had a 90-stroke advantage over its closest competitor following the opening round and finished with a team total of 768 (378-390).
Complementing Lange’s performance, which was 15 strokes better than Ellison senior Isabella Adams (89-98–187), was teammate Shelby Pusey, who placed fourth overall with a 98-97–195. The Lady Broncos’ tandem of Clara Brunner (98-101–199) and sophomore Riley Clawson (104-102–206) immediately followed in the individual standings.
Additionally, Lake Belton junior Shelby Chaney (100-109–209) was seventh, and senior Brinley Agee was eighth after shooting a 103-109–212.
With the victory, Lake Belton advances to the two-day regional tournament beginning April 17 at Montgomery’s The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
Thanks in part to Adams’ silver-medal showing, the Lady Eagles will also compete at regionals, where the top three teams and top three individuals earn spots at the state tournament, after placing second as a team.
The University Interscholastic League Class 5A State Tournament will be held May 15-16 at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club.
En route to securing its spot, Ellison posted a score of 468 in the first round before shaving 19 strokes off the total to finish with a 917 as seniors Rylee Dickerson and Lynnae Bentley finished 13th and 14th, respectively. Dickerson shot a 123-107–230, while Bentley (121-115–236) was just six strokes back.
Jayla Moore-Duchane, a senior, rounded out the Lady Eagles’ total by shooting a 135-129–264 to place 17th overall.
Belton sophomore Jacklyn Munoz (88-101–189) was one of two individuals to qualify for regionals after finishing third, joining Agee, who received the other berth by being the next best player not on one of the advancing teams.
Chaparral senior Alexis Wells (110-104-214) fell two strokes shy of tying Agee for the spot, placing ninth, while Shoemaker’s Alexandra Rodriguez-Vega was 10th with a 108-117–225.
Wells and Rodriguez-Vega, however, were the only players representing the Lady Bobcats or the Lady Grey Wolves. Killeen and Waco did not compete.
Waco University was third with Lady Trojans junior Adela Palacios (127-103–230) occupying 12th place to guide the team, while Belton (497-533–1,030) was fourth.
The senior trio of Mallory Holman (132-141–273), Aizlenn Canava (143-140–283) and Lucy Liu Gaines (134-151–285) completed the Lady Tigers’ scoring.
Jackie Couture (113-119–232), Micah Morgan (138-143–281) and Nena Tamarez (162-156–318) joined Agee on Lake Belton’s second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.