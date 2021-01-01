Evelyn Lorenzo knew things needed to change, and it had to start with her.
Playing in its first game since beginning the holiday break Dec. 23, Ellison immediately found itself in a battle with visiting Waco La Vega. Despite building a double-digit advantage over the Class 4A program by halftime, the Lady Eagles were struggling.
Outside of an early 10-0 run to put Ellison ahead, the Lady Eagles were playing even with the competition, and their starting point guard decided the trend could not last.
“I felt like I had to step up my game,” Lorenzo said, “especially after I got in early foul trouble. I had to do something to make the team get some points on the scoreboard, because it was just too close.
“I believe we are a better team than La Vega, and after halftime, we showed it.”
And it was due largely to Lorenzo.
After being held scoreless and taking just two shots in the first half, the junior point guard exploded for nine of her team-high 11 points in the third quarter, propelling Ellison to a 53-38 victory.
Following the win, Lady Eagles head coach Sherry McKinnon admitted Lorenzo’s performance was crucial to the outcome.
“She’s our floor general,” McKinnon said. “She’s such a competitor, and she wants to win so badly that she will do anything we need her to do for the team.
“She started getting to the basket when she wanted to, and if they laid off her, she could shoot the 3-pointer, and she was playing tough defense. She is just so valuable.”
The Lady Pirates claimed a 4-1 lead to begin the game, but Ellison responded with 10 unanswered points, including all five of junior Kaylah Cherry’s points for the game. The Lady Eagles took a six-point, 14-8,
advantage into the second quarter, where the cushion remained until Ellison used a 7-3 run to close the half with a 27-17 lead.
Then, Lorenzo took control.
She recorded the Lady Eagles’ first five points of the third period and made four of her five field-goal attempts in the period, including her lone 3-pointer, as their advantage swelled to 36-18.
Along with her offense, Lorenzo posted four rebounds, three assists and a steal, but she was not the only player to produce for Ellison.
Senior forward Ke’Mhya Satchel scored 10 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds, while teammates Kania Prichett and DeAjia Brown finished with seven points apiece. Brown, a forward, also had four rebounds and two blocks, and Le’Ondria Ford tallied five points, five rebounds and five assists.
“The intensity in this game really pushed all of us to go harder,” Satchel said. “And once we saw they weren’t going to be able to play with us, we all had to take advantage.”
As a group, the Lady Eagles outrebounded La Vega 29-16 with five players finishing with at least four rebounds, and the efforts from the post players are critical, according to McKinnon.
“They are so valuable to us,” she said, “because we want to be a well balanced team. If our guards are playing well and somebody tries to shut them down, then we’ve got our posts to turn to and vice versa.
“They can catch, they can shoot, and they have the big bodies to get after opponents and defend.”
Ellison (13-1) returns to action Tuesday, when it resumes the District 12-6A schedule with a home contest against Harker Heights in a battle for sole possession of first place. Each team is undefeated through the first four games of district play.
Although the Lady Eagles want to win the game, their collective goal is to earn the district championship, and Lorenzo is confident in their chances.
“We have to keep improving and playing more as a team,” she said, “and we have to lower our turnovers.
“If we can do those things, then we should be good.”
ELLISON 53, WACO LA VEGA 38
La Vega (38)
Willis 16, Parr 4, West 1, McKinney 3, Washington 2, O’Neal 4, Johnson 7.
Ellison (53)
Lorenzo 11, Cherry 5, Prichett 7, Hammonds 5, Satchel 10, Mobley 3, L.Ford 5, Brown 7.
La Vega 8 9 12 9—38
Ellison 14 13 15 11—53
3-Point Goals – La Vega 6 (Willis 5, O’Neal), Ellison 4 (Lorenzo, Cherry, Prichett, Hammonds). Free Throws – La Vega 12-26, Ellison 3-14. Fouled Out – La Vega 1 (Iglehart). Total Fouls – La Vega 17, Ellison 18. Technicals – None.
Records – La Vega 8-5, Ellison 13-1.
