Javon Walker continued his torrid shooting, scoring 30 points to lead the 10th-ranked Ellison Eagles in an 85-50 home victory over Waco University on Monday.
Walker made five of Ellison’s 12 3-pointers. He had eight in Saturday’s win at San Marcos, and five on Friday against Waco Midway.
Jamyron Keller also sank five treys Monday for Ellison (5-0) and finished with 22 points. Jayce Wright (15) and Kesean Garland (12) also scored in double figures.
Ellison has won 25 consecutive regular season games.
Tylan Harris led University with 25 points.
The Eagles travel to Waco High today for a 5 p.m. tip in their final action of November.
SALADO BOYS 70, ROBINSON 52: At Salado, Josh Goings scored 33 points to lead the Eagles to their first victory of the season.
Goings made five of Salado’s nine 3-pointers. Darius Wilson added 11 points for the Eagles who return to action tonight at 7:30 at McGregor.
Jacob Jaro scored 28 for Robinson.
LAMPASAS BOYS 77, GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW 73: At Lampasas, Nate Borchardt scored 35 points as the Badgers improved to 3-1.
LAMPASAS GIRLS 59, ELGIN 50: At Elgin, Cobie Chandler scored 18 points and the Lady Badgers remained perfect, improving to 6-0.
Lampasas coach Mark Myers, the third-winningest active UIL girls basketball coach, is six wins away from his 900th career victory.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- Belton 73, Waco 68
- No. 10 Ellison 85, Waco University 50
- Gatesville 54, Lake Belton 45, OT
- Haslet Eaton 88, Killeen 60
- Lampasas 77, Georgetown East View 73
- Mansfield Summit 71, Harker Heights 62
- Salado 70, Robinson 52
GIRLS
- 5A-No. 14 Bryan Rudder 71, Killeen 54
- Lampasas 59, Elgin 50
- Salado 35, Academy 31
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SUMS
ELLISON 85, WACO UNIVERSITY 50
Waco University (50)
Robinson 10, Harris 25, C.Walker 2, Johnson 3, Littlejohn 2, Almanza 8.
No. 10 Ellison (85)
Keller 22, Garland 12, J.Walker 30, Wright 15, Bennett 2, Moresi 2, Washington 2.
University 12 14 18 6—50
Ellison 28 20 15 22—85
3-Point Goals—University 5 (Harris 2, Almanza 2, Johnson), Ellison 12 (Keller 5, Walker 5, Garland, Wright ). Free throws—University 13-15, Ellison 13-15. Fouled Out—C.Walker. Total Fouls—University 17, Ellison 15. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 5-0.
SALADO 70, ROBINSON 52
Robinson (52)
Jaro 28, Johnson 3, Clark 9, Tamimi 0, Morgan 2, Ellis 0, Stout 0, Mahan 10.
Salado (70)
Sirmon 2, Goings 33, Law 6, Ihler 7, Wilson 11, Self 5, Llobregat 6.
Robinson 14 15 12 11—52
Salado 22 17 17 14—70
3-Point Goals—Robinson 11 (Jaro 5, Clark 3, Mahan 2, Johnson), Salado 9 (Goings 5, Wilson 3, Ihler). Free throws—Robinson 3-4, Salado 9-10. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Robinson 12, Salado 8. Technicals—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.