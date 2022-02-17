Evelyn Lorenzo’s talent was evident. It was her mentality that changed.
From the start of her senior season, there was no doubt Ellison’s standout guard would be vital to the team’s success. Her individual abilities were obvious throughout her career, and her desire to win was on constant display.
But she found a way to evolve.
With Lorenzo guiding the team, the Lady Eagles eclipsed expectations, dethroning two-time defending champion Harker Heights to capture their first title since 2018, and somewhere along the way, she
remembers her outlook shifting.
“I felt my confidence growing once I started playing more consistently,” Lorenzo said. “I started seeing things from the team’s perspective, and I started putting the team first.
“I decided that I had to start making sure we were good as a unit.”
The choice proved to be crucial, because along with Ellison’s collective success on the court, Lorenzo was named 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player.
And like Lorenzo, Lady Eagles head coach Sherry McKinnon remembers the moment trajectory was altered.
“The coaches all have a part,” she said, “but you need to have a great leader on your team for their peers to look up to. That was definitely a conversation we had to have.
“In order to achieve what we wanted to achieve, her presence on the court had to be more consistent, and she did it.”
The Lady Eagles also had four first-team selections and two players land on the second team.
Kaylah Cherry, Allison Owens and Kira Bass each capped off their high school careers as one of 15 placed on the first team, while teammate junior Kera Harvey joined them on the list. Kania Prichett, a junior, and sophomore Asia Zachary were recognized on the second team.
Harker Heights, which finished second in the standings, followed with seven players being acknowledged, including senior Empress Roberts, who was named defensive player of the year.
Senior teammates Angelique Morgan and Samiyah Walker were rewarded with first-team spots alongside junior Tyra Oliver. Additionally, sophomores Ma’Leah Duvall and Nia Brown and junior Eliyanna Hatcher were placed on the second team.
Rounding out the superlatives, Killeen junior Taleiyah Gibbs, who averaged 20.4 points and 3.1 assists, was named the offensive player of the year on the heels of being named newcomer of the year last season.
Now, Shoemaker sophomore Sophia Edwin will look to make a similar rise after earning the title as this season’s newcomer of the year. Edwin scored 10.2 points to go with 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game during district.
“This definitely boosts my confidence,” Edwin said. “This is my first year on varsity, and I was not expecting to get any award this year, because I’m just a sophomore, but this really makes me want to work even harder.
“Now, I have a goal to be the MVP, but there is a lot of talent out there, so I am going to have to compete for that spot.”
First-year Belton head coach Eric Regier was named coach of the year after guiding the Lady Tigers into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Belton also saw a pair of seniors receive first-team honors in Anna Beamesderfer and Ayanna Jones, and the Lady Tigers had two more seniors – McKenna Maddux and Lillian Small – land on the second team.
Killeen junior Tyanna Simpson, Shoemaker senior Ja’Mesha Reece, Copperas Cove senior Yvonna Drayton, Temple seniors Aniah Hall and Nyteria Colbert and Bryan sophomore Taler Thornton completed
the first team.
The Lady Grey Wolves and Lady Bulldawgs also had two players on the second team. Seniors Jordan McGhee and Samaria Bostick represented Copperas Cove, while Alexia Westmoreland and Kenyjah
Richards were selected from Shoemaker.
Lady Kangaroos junior Julia Jurewicz, the Temple tandem of Rene’jah Jackson and Alliyah Thomas and Bryan freshman Christionna Ellis round out the second team.
