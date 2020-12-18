Ellison’s district schedule this season began just as last year’s ended – with a dominant performance.
After cruising to an undefeated District 12-6A championship in 2019, when only one of their 16 games was decided by single digits, the No. 11 Eagles produced another impressive district showing Friday, defeating visiting Shoemaker 74-54.
Led by sophomore guard Jamyron Keller, Ellison (11-0, 1-0) never trailed in the contest, recording the game’s first four points before quickly inflating its cushion to double digits – an advantage the Eagles only relinquish momentarily during the game’s duration.
The Grey Wolves did not record a field goal until approximately 85 seconds remained in the opening period, and by then, Ellison was in complete control.
Keller and senior Javon Walker combined to score 13 in the quarter, allowing the Eagles to take a 17-8 lead into the second period, where they would be nearly flawless offensively.
Ellison connected on 10 of 12 field-goal attempts in the period en route to outscoring Shoemaker 23-11 and stretching their advantage 40-19 by halftime.
Keller was responsible for 11 points (4 of 5 FG) in the second quarter to singlehandedly match the Grey Wolves’ scoring in the period. He finished with a game-high 23 points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
Shoemaker (2-9, 0-1) bounced back in the second half, matching the Eagles point for point in the third quarter with 15 points before outscoring Ellison 20-19 in the fourth quarter.
The damage, however, was already done.
Along with Keller’s performance, Walker finished with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, while Deondra Thomas had a dozen points and five steals for the Eagles.
Senior power forward Lakyi Ellison led the Grey Wolves with 14 points and pulled down a team-high four rebounds, and the outing was complimented by teammates Henri Vizcarrondo (8 points) and K’zjari Herrera and Ti’ajae Owens, who each scored seven points. Owens also had a game-high four assists.
Ellison has rarely been challenged this season, winning six its first 10 games by at least 19 points, including three victories by more than 29 points.
Now, the Eagles will look to carry the momentum into next week.
Ellison will attempt to extend its season-opening winning streak to a dozen games Tuesday, when it hosts Copperas Cove at 2 p.m. Shoemaker, which has lost four consecutive contests, also plays its final game before the holiday break Tuesday, traveling to Harker Heights.
CLASS 6A No. 11 ELLISON 74, SHOEMAKER 54
Shoemaker (54)
Hudson 6, Gonzales 6, Owens 7, Herrera 7, Ellison 14, Spence 2, Jackson 4, Vizcarrondo 8.
Ellison (74)
Harper 2, Keller 23, Garland 2, Walker 15, Wright 2, Thomas 12, Stewart 9, Wilkerson 3, Washington 2, Tutein 4.
Shoemaker 8 11 15 20—54
Ellison 17 23 15 19—74
3-Point Goals – Shoemaker 5 (Owens 2, Gonzales, Herrera, Vizcarrondo), Ellison 4 (Walker 3, Thomas). Free Throws – Shoemaker 13-28, Ellison 14-20. Fouled Out – Tutein. Total Fouls – Shoemaker 17, Ellison 25. Technicals – None.
Records – Shoemaker 2-9, 0-1 12-6A, Ellison 11-0, 1-0.
