Ellison intended to win a game, but the Eagles did not expect to learn a lesson.
In its first five home contests this season, Class 6A No. 11 Ellison played practically perfect, winning the quintet of games by a total of 124 points, including a 74-54 victory against Shoemaker in Friday’s District 12-6A opener. Furthermore, going back to last season, the Eagles won their 10 home games by an average of 24.4 points.
But Copperas Cove refused to allow an immediate home court advantage Tuesday afternoon.
Playing in the final contest before the holiday break, the visiting Bulldawgs went back and forth with the defending district champions throughout the first half, holding a lead on seven occasions.
Following halftime, however, the Eagles surged, pulling away to a 71-49 win, but Ellison emerged with more than just the victory.
“We always have to play with a sense of urgency,” Eagles sophomore guard Jamyron Keller said. “We came out slow, and we had to pick it up, because that was just not Ellison basketball.
“We always have to play hard and play physical.”
Paced by guards Alonnie Carter and Henry Sanchez, who combined to make 4 of 8 field-goal attempts for nine points in the period, the Bulldawgs found themselves tied 13-13 entering the second quarter. Copperas Cove held a 20-19 advantage with approximately five minutes remaining in the half.
The Eagles (12-0, 2-0) closed the second quarter with an 11-5 outburst, though, before beginning the third period with a 16-6 run, and it was simply too much for the Bulldawgs to overcome.
“Ellison is a team that is going to make you pay for your mistakes,” Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce Jr. said, “and that is exactly what happened. Every mistake we made, they capitalized on it.
“We have to stay consistent, and we have to learn to play the same way for 32 minutes.”
Although the Eagles earned the win, Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. shared the same message.
“We weren’t ready to play,” he said, “and we have to fix that. We can’t start thinking we are better than what we are, and in the first half, the guys thought Copperas Cove was just going to lay down and die for us because we are Ellison.
“That didn’t happen. We played better in the second half, but we just can’t take a half off.”
Led by Carter, who finished with a game-high 20 points, Copperas Cove (5-3, 1-1) constructed an 18-15 lead — matching its biggest of the game — early in the second quarter, but the Eagles regained control.
Keller scored five of his team-high 18 points in the period, and Ellison limited the Bulldawgs to just three field goals during the final 6 minutes of the half as its lead grew to 30-25. Then, the Eagles exploded for eight unanswered points in the first 73 seconds of the third quarter to essentially put the contest out of reach.
Ellison’s cushion would swell to 67-39 in the fourth quarter.
Along with Keller, who also grabbed five rebounds, senior guard Trendon Stewart scored 11 points to go with four rebounds, two steals and two blocks, while teammate Kesean Garland finished with nine points and six rebounds. Additionally, senior guard Jayce Wright had eight points and eight assists for Ellison.
Now, the undefeated Eagles begin a weeklong stretch without a game, returning to the court Tuesday, when they host Mansfield Summit before playing at Pflugerville on New Year’s Eve. Then, the remainder of the district schedule begins Jan. 5.
“I’m pretty sure the guys need a break from me,” Jones joked, “and I could definitely use a few days away from them.
“But I really just hope we can use this time to get better from any little nicks or aches we have, so we can be ready for the last stretch of the regular season.”
ELLISON 71, COPPERAS COVE 49
Copperas Cove (49)
Carter 20, Sanchez 8, Chisholm 7, Seda 4, Henry 3, Anderson 2, McDowell 2, Smith 2, Fleming 1.
No. 11 Ellison (71)
Keller 18, Stewart 11, Garland 9, Walker 8, Wright 8, Thomas 7, Washington 4, Harper 3, Tutein 3.
Copperas Cove 13 12 10 14—49
Ellison 13 17 17 24—71
3-Point Goals—Copperas Cove 3 (Carter 2, Chisholm), Ellison 5 (Keller 2, Walker 2, Harper). Free Throws—Copperas Cove 12-23, Ellison 16-27. Fouled Out—Fleming. Total Fouls—Copperas Cove 20, Ellison 23. Technicals—None.
Records—Copperas Cove 5-3, 1-1 12-6A; Ellison 12-0, 2-0.
12-6A STANDINGS
Ellison 2-0
Belton 1-0
Copperas Cove 1-1
Harker Heights 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Killeen 0-0
Bryan 0-1
Temple 0-2
Tuesday’s Games
- Belton 53, Temple 31
- No. 11 Ellison 71, Copperas Cove 49
- Killeen at Bryan, ppd.
- Shoemaker 80, No. 24 Harker Heights 78
