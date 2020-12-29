Javon Walker scored 22 points and 11th-ranked Ellison remained perfect on the season, securing a 50-38 win against Mansfield Summit on Tuesday.
Jamyron Keller added 12 points for Ellison (14-0), and Trendon Stewart had seven.
“Javon is a marksman,” Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr. said.
“After maybe eight or nine games he was shooting at around 47 percent, which is unheard of. He played really well for us and hit some big shots.”
Jones said Jayce Wright was the floor general the team needed for this game.
“That was one of the best games I’ve seen Jayce play,” he said. “And the
good thing about it is that I think he can play like that every game.”
Leading scorers for Summit were Channon Hall Jr. with 10, Derrick Onyeader with seven, and Teleon Brown with six.
Hall is the son of former Shoemaker football coach Channon Hall, who has led the Summit football team to the 5A-D1 state quarterfinals this weekend.
Jones praised the Jaguars defense after the game. He said he would have been surprised if it was a high-scoring game.
Summit is led by former Shoemaker coach Emund Prichett who, like Hall, left for the Jaguars after a successful tenure with the Grey Wolves.
“They guard their butts off,” Jones said. “They’re known for defense. We knew points were going to be at a premium, so what we wanted to do is have them not score very many points either.”
Jones said the plan was for the team to match the intensity of Mansfield Summit.
“Coming into the game we knew they played really, really hard. I mean, that’s one of their trademarks,” Jones said. “I thought we played as hard they played. Javon hit some big 3s for us. Jayce Wright played his butt off, but I thought the key was we had to play as hard as they played.”
A closely contested game in the first quarter saw Ellison narrowly in front, 9-8. Each team did its best to establish a lead in the second, with Ellison opening the quarter pulling away to a lead of 16-10.
The last minute of the second quarter was a mad to dash to claim the lead. After several quick turnovers on both sides, neither team was able to secure a lead, ending the first half tied 21-21.
Ellison was the first to strike in third quarter gaining eight unanswered points. The Eagles kept a steady momentum throughout the rest of the quarter, ending with a lead of 37-29.
The final quarter saw Ellison gripping tight to their lead, refusing to let the Jaguars pick up enough momentum to stage a comeback.
“They guard, they play hard, they’re well coached,” Jones said. “We expected all those things from them. I thought we came out and competed with them.”
Ellison finishes the calendar year on New Year’s Eve at Pflugerville in a noon tip. District 12-6A play resumes Jan. 5 at No. 24 Harker Heights.
