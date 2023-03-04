The Ellison Eagles bookended a 50-34 victory over the Port Arthur Memorial Titans with a hot start and a hot finish Friday in Cypress.
The victory sends the Eagles to a familiar spot: the regional finals of the Class 5A basketball playoffs.
Withstanding a barrage of points from Memorial’s senior guard Jordan Casmore that saw the Eagles’ double-digit lead dwindle to nine at the end of the third quarter, Ellison ran away with things in the fourth.
Casmore dropped in four consecutive triples in the third quarter, though Ellison’s standout guard Jamyron Keller helped the Eagles keep the distance with baskets and free throws in between his counterpart’s 3-pointers.
Ellison’s Sean Parks and Deion Ware accounted for all 14 Eagle points in the fourth quarter — Parks scoring eight and Ware scoring six.
To start the game, the Eagles jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and never looked back. Securing the opening tip, the Eagles eventually got the ball in to JoJo McIver, who scored on a layup. A possession later, star guard Jamyron Keller hit a 3-pointer.
Keller finished with a game-high 15 points for the Eagles.
Finding itself in the same position it was in three years ago, Ellison will face No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center in Cypress.
At stake is the right to return to state for the first time in 30 years.
The Eagles fell 66-57 to Converse Judson in the 1993 state semifinals, and Killeen ISD’s only other appearance at the state tournament was in 1935, when eight teams instead of four took part in the event. Killeen suffered a 61-24 loss to Hughes Springs in the quarterfinals.
Saturday’s game will feature a pair of three-loss teams with nearly identical records, with Ellison sporting a 36-3 record and Marshall posting a 35-3 record thus far.
Both teams have stormed their way through the playoffs.
Prior to Friday’s victory, Ellison had beaten Montgomery Lake Creek, 66-36; Pflugerville Hendrickson, 90-50; and A&M Consolidated, 65-43.
Marshall has beaten Houston Milby, 71-32; Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 76-54; Houston Madison, 90-69; and Bryan Rudder, 70-45.
AREA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Class 5A regional semifinal
- No. 2 Ellison 50, No. 16 Port Arthur Memorial 34
SATURDAY
Class 5A regional final
- No. 2 Ellison vs. No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall, 2 p.m. at Berry Center, Cypress
