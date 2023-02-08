On Tuesday night, second-ranked Ellison got something for the trophy case, and also something that should be useful for the Eagles' upcoming playoff trek — a tough battle.
Jamyron Keller scored 16 points and the Eagles clinched an outright District 22-5A championship with a hard-fought 57-48 home win over Waco University.
In a game that had a playoff feel to it — unsurprising since the Trojans are also headed to the postseason — University provided a fearless test.
After falling behind 8-0 in the opening minutes, the Trojans recovered and took a 28-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Ellison regrouped after the break, taking the lead for good in the third quarter and slowly taking command in the final period.
Deion Ware added 13 points for Ellison (30-3, 12-0 22-5A). JoJo McIver finished with nine, and Kesean Garland had eight.
Adam Sais made five 3-pointers and led University with 18 points. London Smith (14) and Keandre Brooks (13) also scored in double figures for the Trojans (15-16, 8-4).
Keller, who scored a modest six points in the opening half, had a couple of putbacks early in the third quarter to help Ellison escape its funk. The second came after a missed pair of Eagle free throws and put Ellison in front for good, 34-32.
Garland and Ware combined for the next nine points and the Eagles led 43-38 after three quarters.
University never got closer than three the rest of the way as Ellison opened the final quarter by making its first five shots.
After the game, the Eagles cut down the net at one end of the gym — something they hope to repeat in a few weeks. It was their first district title in two years after finishing third last season in District 12-6A.
Ellison was in control early, leading by as much as nine in the late in the first quarter, but the Eagles went cold in the second period, missing 12 of 13 shots and eight of 14 free throws.
At the other end, University went 7-for-17 from the field with four triples. The Trojans took their first lead, 20-18, when Sais drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing with just over 5 minutes left in the first half.
The teams went back and forth the rest of the period before Sais broke a 25-25 tie with another 3 in the closing seconds off an out-of-bounds play.
Outside of the ugly second quarter, Ellison was 20-of-38 (53%) from the field. The Eagles finished 21-of-51 overall.
University was just 16-of-52 (31%) shooting, but stayed close with the 3-ball. Smith made three and the Trojans finished with eight treys.
The Eagles played the final 3:50 without Garland, who appeared to suffer a severe cramp in his right calf after running down a long rebound. He finished with 11 boards, eight on the offensive glass.
Ware left the game with 2:21 remaining when he picked up his fifth foul. But the Eagles were up 53-44 at the time and had no trouble closing out their 30th win.
In addition to his scoring, the Oklahoma State-bound Keller also contributed seven rebounds and four assists.
Ellison hosts Waco on Friday and closes the regular season on Tuesday at Lake Belton.
University hosts Killeen on Friday and travels to Waco in Tuesday’s finale.
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 12-0
x-Belton 9-3
x-Waco University 8-4
x-Shoemaker 8-4
Chaparral 5-7
Lake Belton 3-9
Killeen 2-10
Waco 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 67, Killeen 34
- Chaparral 73, Lake Belton 57
- No. 2 Ellison 57, Waco University 48
- Shoemaker 76, Waco 61
22-5A SEED RACE
ELLISON (12-0): clinched 1-seed
BELTON (9-3): at 5-7 Chaparral, vs. Shoemaker
SHOEMAKER (8-4): vs. 3-9 Lake Belton, at Belton
WACO UNIVERSITY (8-4): vs. 2-10 Killeen, at 1-11 Waco
