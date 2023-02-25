LIBERTY HILL – The Ellison Eagles did some rare game-day running on Friday and then proceeded to run Pflugerville Hendrickson right out of the Liberty Hill High School gym and the 5A playoffs.
For the seventh straight season the Eagles are in the third round of the postseason. The way things looked Friday, they might have another four more rounds in them.
Jamyron Keller led four Ellison players in double figures with 15 points and the second-ranked Eagles hammered Hendrickson 90-50 in the area round.
It was the way Ellison looked earlier in the day that bothered coach Alberto Jones Jr.
“We try not to run 'em too much on game days, especially big games, like the playoffs, obviously," he said. "We were kind of going through the motions today and I kind of got after them and ran 'em a little bit.”
Jones also addressed Keller, his Oklahoma State-bound senior leader.
“After I challenged him, I knew he was going to be ready. When he’s locked in and leading, those other guys usually follow suit.”
Kris White added 12 points off the bench – all on 3-pointers – and Ademola Oladipo and Deion Ware each scored 11 as Ellison tabbed its 22nd consecutive victory. Keller also had eight rebounds and five assists in a short night of work for the starters.
Ellison (34-3) will next play District 21 champ A&M Consolidated (26-8) in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Elgin High School with tip set for 7:30. Consolidated routed Georgetown East View 72-48 on Tuesday.
Hendrickson (27-9) opened the season with a 63-48 home loss to the Eagles on Nov. 11. The Hawks’ campaign ended against the same opponent. This time, they were pretty well finished at halftime after a blistering second quarter by Ellison.
The teams were tied at 10 late in the opening quarter, but after a missed 3-pointer, JoJo McIver drove down the lane for a basket to start a 16-1 run. The run was only interrupted by a technical free throw Hendrickson made after Khris Wilkerson did a pull-up on the rim after throwing down a transition dunk, assisted by Keller.
Ellison made five 3-pointers on seven attempts in the second quarter. The Eagles were 9-of-11 from the field overall and committed just one turnover. The result was a 39-19 lead at the break.
Kesean Garland hit a pair of 3s in the period for Ellison. Keller, Wilkerson and White also made treys.
The Eagles didn’t slow down in the second half. Ware led the charge with seven points and three steals. Ellison hit 10 of 15 shots, capped by a buzzer-beating 3 by White, and led 70-35 heading into the final quarter.
Even with the reserves, including junior varsity call-ups Isaac Green and Darone Leakes, in the game, Ellison kept on rolling, leading by as much as 46 before Hendrickson finished the game with three consecutive baskets. The Eagles got 39 points from their bench and all 13 players scored.
Hendrickson was the runner-up in District 23-5A. It matched a school record for wins and advanced to face Ellison after a 100-50 win over Austin Northeast Early College.
Hendrickson senior guard Davion Allen led all scorers with 23 points. Sophomore guard Clint Smith added 11.
Ellison finished 10-for-25 (40%) from the 3-point line. The Eagles were 31-of-59 (53%) overall from the field.
“You’re not going to shoot the ball like that too many nights,” Jones said, “but I thought we also defended pretty well.”
Hendrickson was 17-of-44 (39%) from the field and nearly matched Ellison outside, going 9-for-26. But the Eagles got many more dunks, layups and foul shots (17-of-21 to 8-of-13). Ellison crushed the Hawks on the boards 41-19, including 17-6 on the offensive glass. The Eagles had just eight turnovers and only one in the middle 16 minutes, a stretch where they outscored Hendrickson 56-25.
After the win, even the demanding Jones couldn’t find anything to nitpick about.
“Nah. I just wish we could bottle it up,” he said. “I was very impressed. Let’s it put like that. I was impressed.”
The Eagles have won their first two games in the playoffs by an average of 35 points.
AREA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Class 6A area
At Fairfield HS
- No. 7 Harker Heights 47, Mesquite Horn 37
Class 5A area
At Burnet HS
- Pflugerville Connally 57, No. 23 Belton 47
At Liberty Hill HS
- No. 2 Ellison 90, Pflugerville Hendrickson 50
Class 4A area
At College Station HS
- No. 4 Houston Washington 92, Gatesville 51
TUESDAY
Class 5A regional quarterfinal
- Ellison vs. A&M Consolidated, 7:30 p.m. at Elgin HS
