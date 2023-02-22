Second-ranked Ellison routed Montgomery Lake Creek 66-36 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Caldwell High School.
featured top story
No. 2 Ellison vs. Lake Creek playoff photos
Most Popular
Articles
- Chaparral’s Kim, Ellison’s Ifill advance to swimming state finals
- 22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL: Wolves down University for No. 3 seed in playoffs
- WRESTLING: Ellison’s Hanks wins 5A 114-pound state title
- KNOCKOUT PUNCH: Heights star's 30-point, 17-rebound night beats Waxahachie
- 5A PLAYOFFS: Lady Roos fall to No. 4 Pflugerville in area round
- STATE SWIMMING: Belton’s Alamein qualifies for 2 event finals
- FRIDAY (Feb. 17) HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Bears stumble: No. 9 Baylor wastes 16-point lead in 87-71 loss to No. 5 Kansas
- 5A PLAYOFFS: Lady Roos score first 18 points, hang on for 50-49 bi-district win
- Greater Killeen-Fort Hood Bowling Report for Feb. 14
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.