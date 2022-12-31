Jamyron Keller tallied game highs of 19 points and nine rebounds to lead 5A-No. 5 Ellison to a 48-41 win over 6A-No. 5 Arlington Martin
for the Whataburger Tournament Orange Division championship on Friday at Mansfield Legacy High School.
Deion Ware added 14 points and seven boards for Ellison (19-3). Kesean Garland finished with seven points and five rebounds. Ware,
Garland and Oklahoma State signee Keller, who made both of the Eagles' 3-pointers, were all named to the all-tourney team.
Jaden Juarez led Martin (18-3) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Cody Stevens, a Dallas Baptist signee, scored 11 points, and Houston
signee Kordelius Jefferson finished with eight points. Juarez and Jefferson also made the all-tourney team.
The Eagles outscored the Warriors in every period, but the game was tight until Ellison began pulling away in the final quarter. The Eagles led 41-33 with about 4 minutes remaining and took their biggest lead, 47-35, with 1:28 to go.
Keller capped a nine-point opening quarter with a drive down the lane in the closing seconds for a 15-13 lead.
Keller threw an alley-oop for Ware in the final seconds of the first half to give Ellison a 24-20 lead.
Stevens opened the second-half scoring with a trey, but Ellison answered with four points and a 28-23 lead.
Jeremiah Charles threw down a couple of dunks to help the Warriors pull within 32-30, but Ellison finished the third quarter with a 37-31 lead.
Martin made five more 3-pointers than Ellison, but the Warriors, who had won 11 straight, were dominated 37-19 on the glass and shot just 15-of-46 (32.6%) from the field.
The 16-team Orange bracket for big schools featured five other ranked teams and other perennial playoff powers.
Ellison reached the final with wins over McKinney (70-48), South Grand Prairie (67-64) and Keller (74-65).
The Eagles return to District 22-5A play on Tuesday with their first trip to Chaparral.
ELLISON 48, ARLINGTON MARTIN 41
Ellison (48)
Keller 19, Garland 7, Oladipo 4, Ware 14, Wilkerson 2, White 0, Parks 2, McIver 0.
Arlington Martin (41)
Warren 2, Charles 6, Juarez 13, Stevens 11, Mathiesen 1, Osborn 0, Jefferson 8.
Ellison 15 9 13 11—48
Martin 13 7 11 10—41
3-Point Goals—Ellison 2 (Keller 2), Martin 7 (Juarez 3, Stevens 2, Jefferson 2). Free throws—Ellison 4-10, Martin 4-5. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 8, Martin 11. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 19-3, Martin 18-3.
