Deago Benson scored three touchdowns and sixth-ranked Midlothian's perfect season continued with a 27-13 win over Ellison on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Benson scored on runs of 25 and 10 yards and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Chad Ragle to open the scoring. Benson also ran for a two-point conversion.
Midlothian (9-0, 7-0 District 4-5A-Division I) clinched a playoff spot and a share of the league championship.
Ellison (5-4, 4-3) dropped out of a tie for fourth-place with Shoemaker, a 21-7 winner Friday over Killeen, and will need a win at Lake Belton (5-2) next week to have a shot at the postseason. If Ellison and Shoemaker win, they will take the last two playoff spots and Lake Belton will be eliminated. If Ellison wins and Shoemaker loses (at Granbury), the three teams would finish in a three-way tie for fourth. If Lake Belton wins, the Broncos and Shoemaker are in and Ellison is eliminated.
The Eagles led 13-7 early in the second quarter when Joseph Fowlkes IV scored from the 2.
Benson tied it at 13 and the game remained tied after a two-point try failed.
The Panthers capitalized on a blocked punt recovered at the Ellison 18 to take back the lead.
Ragle connected with Bryant Wesco for a 21-yard score. Benson tacked on a two-point run and Midlothian led 21-13
Benson's final TD came early in the fourth quarter.
Midlothian's 7-0 lead was brief.
Ellison's Khamani Debrow returned the kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown. Jovan Smith's PAT tied the game at 7.
Darryl Cannie had an interception for Ellison.
4-5A-D1 FOOTBALL
- Midlothian 27, Ellison 13
- Red Oak 55, Granbury 0
- Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7
- Waco 23, Cleburne 7
- OFF: Lake Belton
STANDINGS
x-Midlothian 7-0
x-Red Oak 6-1
Lake Belton 5-2
Shoemaker 5-2
Ellison 4-3
Granbury 2-5
Killeen 2-5
Waco 1-6
Cleburne 0-8
