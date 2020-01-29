Ellison’s offensive options are overwhelming, and not just for its opponents.
Ranked fourth in the state, the Eagles entered Tuesday having outscored the opposition by 473 points thanks in part to a roster full of talent capable of delivering offensively, and the trend continued against Shoemaker.
Led by freshman Jamyron Keller’s game-high 24 points, Ellison finished with four players in double-digits as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth by winning 72-51 on the road.
While the plethora of playmakers are responsible for the team’s success, the abundance of choices can be maddening at times, according to Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr.
“It has pros and cons,” he said. “You can just give a lot of these guys the ball and let them take over, but sometimes it can lead to one guy trying to do too much.
“But we’ve got a lot of good players, and for the most part this year, they’ve done a great job of playing as a team. They’ve bought into the team concept.”
With Keller, who made 4 of 7 3-point attempts, guiding the way, the Eagles took immediate control, scoring eight unanswered points to open the contest before Shoemaker
pulled within 10 points, 15-5.
Then, the Eagles unleashed.
Ellison (26-4, 11-0 District 12-6A) embarked on a 20-5 run spanning into the second quarter, and the Eagles took a 37-17 advantage into halftime.
“We were just talking in the first half,” Keller said. “There was a lot of communication going on.
“That is what allowed us to break the game open.”
The Grey Wolves trimmed the deficit to 16 points early in the third quarter but could not get any closer as Ellison responded with a 16-5 run to widen the gap to 58-31 moments into the final period.
Along with Keller, who also tallied seven rebounds and four steals, Eagles senior guard Shamir Bogues had a dozen points, scoring 10 in the first quarter, while teammates Nehemiah Nuckolls (8 rebounds) and Trendon Stewart recorded 10 points apiece. Additionally, Jayce Wright had seven points in the win.
Shoemaker (13-16, 5-6) outscored Ellison 21-16 in the fourth quarter as senior Damond Daniels made a trio of 3-pointers in the period en route to a team-high 18 points, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.
The showing, however, was enough to cause concern for Jones.
“We have to stop watching the scoreboard,” he said. “We’ll get up big, and then turn it over a lot and do a bunch of silly stuff. I’m happy we got the win, but we’re trying to get ready for the playoffs.
“We have to play solid and sound for a full 32 minutes no matter how much we are up by or down by.”
Although the Eagles accomplished their goal of reaching the playoffs, Keller admits their sights are set on greater achievements.
“This is a sweet feeling,” the guard said, “but we’ve got one goal — to make it to state.
“Our job is not done.”
ELLISON 72, SHOEMAKER 51
No. 4 Ellison (72)
Keller 24, Bogues 12, Nuckolls 10, Stewart 10, Wright 7, Nero 5, Thomas 2, Dillard 2.
Shoemaker (51)
Daniels 18, Gonzales 8, Owens 7, Kirk 5, Burgess 4, Herrera 2, Jackson 2, Vizcarrondo 2, Figueroa 2, Galloway 1.
Ellison 21 16 19 16—72
Shoemaker 6 11 13 21—51
3-Point Goals—Ellison 7 (Keller 4, Nero, Bogues, Wright), Shoemaker 6 (Daniels 4, Gonzales, Owens). Free Throws—Ellison 15-20, Shoemaker 7-17. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 14, Shoemaker 12. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 26-4, 11-0 12-6A; Shoemaker 13-16, 5-6.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- No. 4 Ellison 72, Shoemaker 51
- Harker Heights 59, Waco 51
- Temple 68, Killeen 57
- Waco Midway 58, Copperas Cove 55
- BYE: Belton
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison (11-0)
Waco Midway (8-2)
Temple (7-3)
Harker Heights (5-6)
Shoemaker (5-6)
Belton (4-6)
Copperas Cove (4-7)
Killeen (2-9)
Waco (2-9)
x-clinched playoff spot
