FAIRFIELD — The trend ended.
Despite winning its first two playoff games in convincing fashion, No. 3 Ellison took time to find its offensive rhythm.
Against Mesquite Horn, however, there was no slow start.
The Eagles dominated the first quarter, constructing an immediate double-digit advantage and never slowed down, beating the Jaguars 74-52 to reach the regional tournament for the first time since 2017.
Following the win, Ellison guard Jamyron Keller admitted the team focused on taking control from the opening tip.
“We were just clicking,” the freshman said. “Everybody was talking and communicating, and we had talked before the game about how that would be key.
“We came in wanting to set the tone.”
And they did.
After Horn recorded the game’s first two points, the Eagles exploded, finishing the opening quarter with a 17-2 run before posting 17 of the first 24 points in the second period to build a 34-11 advantage.
The Jaguars (26-11) never got closer than 20 points for the duration of the contest.
“The further you get in the playoffs,” Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. said, “the better the teams get. So we knew a slow start could be detrimental to us.”
Thanks in part to Nehemiah Nuckolls, though, it was not an issue.
The Eagles senior center scored eight of his team’s 17 first-quarter points before adding eight more in the second quarter as Ellison took a 41-20 lead into halftime.
Nuckolls finished with a game-high 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting to go with seven rebounds.
Additionally, Keller tallied 11 of his 16 points in the first half and had nine rebounds and three blocks.
But Jones credited starting guard Jayce Wright (13 points, six rebounds and four steals) as the key to the Eagles’ success, especially after fellow starter Shamir Bogues was burdened with early foul trouble.
“Everybody played great tonight,” Jones said, “but I’m just really proud of Jayce and the way he controlled the team.
“If he plays like this the rest of the way, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Ellison (34-4) will attempt to collect its 24 th consecutive victory Friday at 6 p.m. in the Region II quarterfinals against No. 19 Spring Westfield as Dallas’ Ellie Davis Field House. The Eagles defeated the Mustangs 72-47 on Dec. 28 at the Conroe Christmas Classic.
While reaching the regional tournament is a significant accomplishment, Keller is not satisfied.
“This feels good,” he said, “but the job is not done. We have to keep working.
“We’re going to enjoy this tonight, but we’ll be back in the gym early tomorrow.”
ELLISON 74, MESQUITE HORN 52
At Fairfield
No. 3 Ellison (74)
Nuckolls 24, Keller 16, Wright 13, Bogues 6, Stewart 5, Parks 4, Nero 2, Thomas 2.
Mesquite Horn (52)
Sawyer 13, Chandler 9, Payne 9, King 7, Smith 6, Hancock 4, Jones 2, Perro 2.
Ellison 17 24 18 15—74
Horn 4 16 13 19—52
3-Point Goals—Ellison 1 (Keller), Horn 4 (Chandler 3, Smith) Free Throws—Ellison 11-21, Horn 12-23. Fouled Out—Bogues, Stewart. Total Fouls—Ellison 22, Horn 18. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 34-4, Horn 26-11.
REGION II-6A QUARTERFINALS
- No. 3 Ellison 74, Mesquite Horn 52
- No. 19 Spring Westfield 73, Klein 66
- Wylie 48, Waco Midway 44
- Round Rock Westwood 42, No. 13 Austin Vandegrift 39
