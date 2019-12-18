Shirretha Nelson waited for it to happen, and in the third quarter, it did.
Class 6A No. 19 Harker Heights traveled to Ellison on Tuesday, looking to remain unbeaten in district and take sole possession of first place in standings.
For more than a half, however, it appeared the Lady Eagles were poised to pull off an upset.
But, then it happened.
After falling behind by six points, 37-31, minutes into the second half, the Lady Knights took complete control, embarking on a 17-0 run bridging into the fourth quarter to cruise to 52-40 victory.
Following the game, Harker Heights’ head coach admitted she was waiting for something to spark her team.
“Our effort finally improved defensively,” Nelson said, “and when that happened, it created offensive opportunities. Ellison started worrying about stopping us in transition, and we started to execute better, allowing us to rotate the ball more.
“It just came down to our effort, which allowed everything else to start clicking.”
The Lady Knights allowed only one field goal in the final period, limiting the Lady Eagles to just three points in the quarter as they suffered their first district loss.
Sierra Brooks scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the second half, while teammates Emri Lovell and Celise Bobbitt complemented the outing with a dozen points apiece. The trio was limited to a combined 18 points in the first half as Ellison went back and forth with Harker Heights (18-2, 4-0 District 12-6A).
The Lady Eagles held a 9-8 lead before trailing 12-9 to end the opening quarter. Then, the squads matched each other point for point with the Lady Knights taking a 26-23 lead into halftime.
With five players contributing points, however, Ellison (12-6, 3-1) rallied, using a 10-1 outburst to help propel it to a 37-31 lead, but it would not last despite receiving a team-high 15 points from senior guard Arrianna Faulks.
“We will do whatever works,” Nelson said. “Sometimes it is all about our offense, and we can shoot another team’s eyes out, and other times, it is about our defense.
“We will do whatever we need to do to win. We can switch from game to game, because we are flexible.”
Now, the Lady Knights will look to keep the unblemished district record in tact Friday, when they host Waco.
“We need to focus on the things we didn’t do right against Ellison,” Nelson said. “There were times that we were holding back, and we need to let our hair down and just play.
“When we do that, we are at our best.”
