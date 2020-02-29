HILLSBORO — Nehemiah Nuckolls expected to have a strong showing, and so did his coach.
Looking to return to the regional quarterfinals for the third time in four years, No. 3 Ellison’s starting center received a text from Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. on Monday evening.
In anticipation of Tuesday’s area-round encounter against Sachse, Jones told his post to arrive early to put up some extra shots, believing Nuckolls was destined to shine.
He was correct.
Nuckolls scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half, sparking Ellison’s offense and propelling the Eagles to a double-digit advantage they would not relinquish en route to a 74-51 victory.
Following the win, Nuckolls admitted the additional effort paid dividends.
“If Coach is expecting big things from me,” he said, “then I’m going to come in and put in the work, because it is for a good cause.
“I felt good early, they got hyped up, and it was a good team effort.”
Nuckolls posted six points in the first quarter, but the Mustangs remained close, trailing 16-15 following the period.
The gap quickly widened, though.
Ellison (33-4) opened the second quarter with a 15-3 outburst, and Sachse (17-17) never pulled within single digits again as Nuckolls tallied seven points on 3-of-3 shooting in the period.
“He’s a great player,” Jones said, “and we really wanted to make an effort to get him going early.
“I told him earlier in the day that I thought he’d have a great game. We leaned on him early, and he delivered for us.”
And he was not the only one.
Nuckolls was one of four Ellison players to score at least 10 points as Jamyron Keller posted a team-high 15 points, while Shamir Bogues tallied 10 points to go with four rebounds and four assists. Additionally, Javon Walker came off the bench to score 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from behind the 3-point arc
“That’s how we are going to advance,” Jones said. “Everybody is watching film and scouting, and they’re not going to let your top one or two guys beat them.
“So, when you have guys like Javon hitting 3-pointers and Jayce Wright being a floor general, it makes us hard for other teams to gameplan for.”
Now the Eagles turn their attention toward reaching the next weekend’s regional tournament by beating Mesquite Horn in the third round either Monday or Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated McKinney 70-67 in overtime to advance.
“This is what we’ve worked hard for long before the season ever began,” Nuckolls said. “We just need to keep our heads up.
“Whenever things get rough, we’ve just got to keep playing hard.”
ELLISON 74, SACHSE 51
At Hillsboro
No. 3 Ellison (74)
Keller 15, Nuckolls 14, Walker 14, Bogues 10, Wright 6, Stewart 5, Dillard 4, Thomas 3, Cromity 2.
Sachse (51)
McKeon 16, Onyia 15, Smith 14, Sellers 4, Dunnam 2.
Ellison 16 22 16 20—74
Sachse 15 8 14 14—51
3-Point Goals—Ellison 5 (Walker 4, Thomas), Sachse 7 (Smith 4, McKeon 3) Free Throws—Ellison 13-21, Sachse 14-22. Fouled Out—Nuckolls. Total Fouls—Ellison 21, Sachse 19. Technicals—Ellison 2.
Records—Ellison 33-4, Sachse 17-17.
FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS
Class 6A area
- Ellison 74, Sachse 51
GIRLS
Class 4A regional semifinal
- Salado 46, CC West Oso 37
