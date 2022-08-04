JoJo McIver should be impressed with his accomplishments. He is not.
On the heels of producing a breakout freshman season, culminating with being named 12-6A All-District Newcomer of the Year, Ellison’s starting point guard built on the success throughout the summer.
As a member of Drive Nation – a select team based out of Dallas – McIver earned admission into the prestigious Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina, where his team narrowly missed claiming the event’s championship.
And during the weeklong annual event, his play drew the attention of college scouts at Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State with each extending offers.
While such a showing would typically inflate an underclassmen’s ego, McIver refuses.
“I try not to let exterior things give me confidence,” the sophomore said. “I gain my confidence from the amount of preparation I put into my game and the amount of work that I do. I don’t really let other things give me confidence.
“But it definitely gives me a boost to know that I got there and played with some of the best players in the nation.”
Competing in the E15 division, Drive Nation opened its run by defeating Arizona Unity 55-41 before delivering a 65-58 victory against Tennessee’s Team Thad the following day. One day later, Drive Nation suffered its first loss, falling by five points, 59-54, to Alabama Fusion but bounced back to beat California’s Team Why Not 55-52 to place first in the pool.
In the championship bracket, Drive Nation, which is coached by former six-time NBA All-Star forward Jermaine O’Neal, defeated New York’s New Heights Lightning 64-51 to reach the semifinals and
eliminated Florida Rebels 77-55 to secure a berth in the title game.
Florida’s Nightyrdas emerged with the championship, though, winning 63-39.
“I’m very proud of the way we played,” McIver said, “because not a lot of people expected us to get to that point, but getting there is also kind of disappointing. The main goal every year is to win Peach Jam, but overall I’m proud, and I know we will be back next year.
“This is nothing to hang our heads about. It is just motivation.”
Now, however, McIver must alter his attention.
With Peach Jam complete, McIver can begin focusing on helping the Eagles return to the playoffs.
Despite not having a senior on its roster, Ellison advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive season last year behind the play of state standout Jamyron Keller, a then-junior guard.
The Eagles finished the season with an 18-15 overall record and placed third in the district standings, but thanks to the University Interscholastic League’s most recent realignment and reclassification, things will be different.
Ellison dropped to Class 5A and was inserted in District 22 along with Belton – a District 12-6A co-champion last season – Killeen, Shoemaker, Chaparral, Lake Belton, Waco and Waco Midway.
Before setting his sights on another playoff appearance, though, McIver knows he has other responsibilities.
“According to my standards,” he said, “I don’t feel I really had that great of a showing at Peach Jam. Other people think I did, but I just know there are some things that I need to work on in my game.
“So, I am definitely going to be working to get better in those areas.”
Regardless of how McIver feels about his Peach Jam performance, it is an experience he will not forget.
“When I arrived,” McIver said, “it was like, ‘Wow, I’m really here.’ The whole select season is just about trying to get there and trying to win it all. So, it was amazing.
“So many greats who came before me played on those courts, and it just left me shellshocked for a bit.”
