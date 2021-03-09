Ellison powerlifter Lagi AhSang is competing in a new weight class this season but remained the same dominating regional champion, taking the 259-pound-plus title in Saturday's Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association Region 2 Division I (Class 5A/6A) meet Saturday at Elgin High School.
Ahsang, a senior, qualified for her fourth state meet, winning her division by 75 pounds with a three-lift total of 1,200.
Her 250 bench press was 50 pounds better than the nearest competitor, and her 465 dead lift was 115 ahead of the next best.
Ahsang was a state bronze medalist two years ago and set regional records while winning the 259 title last year, but last year's state meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another familiar name is also returning to state.
Harker Heights' Paige Bridenstine, a two-time regional runner-up in the 114 division, got the top spot this time, and it wasn't close.
Bridenstine finished with a total of 800 pounds, winning by 80. She finished first in all three lifts with a 320 squat, 170 bench and 310 dead lift. The bench press effort was a personal best.
Ellison's Maria Rivera-Roman also qualified as the 6A runner-up in the 114 division.
Copperas Cove is sending five qualifiers to state, led by 148-pound runner-up Arianna Eseroma, who finished 25 behind College Station's Sidney Shipley.
Eseroma had the top bench (185) and dead lift (330). but Shipley had a 60-pound edge in the squat with an impressive lift of 375.
Athena Aviles qualified in the 105 division.
Jiya Edwards and Belton's Maya Jones did not finish in the top two, but their lift totals in the 165 division were high enough to earn them spots in the state meet.
Kyleigh Wheatley (259) and Alyssa Marmolejo (97) also qualified for the Lady Bulldawgs.
Also qualifying for Belton were Jacci Myers (132), Bryce Allen Bourland (181) and Bethany Sherwood (198).
The Class 6A state meet is March 18 at Corpus Christi's American Bank Center Arena. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m.
