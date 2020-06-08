Recent Ellison graduates Gaven Myers and Logan Wisser will play soccer at the collegiate level.
Myers signed with St. Andrews University, an NAIA school in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on Saturday. Wisser recently signed with Penn State Greater Allegheny in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh.
Myers was a midfielder for the Eagles.
“I knew when he was out there he was going to play hard and work hard,” Ellison coach Niles Dunnells said. “He’s the kind of player you want, a go-get-’em kind of guy.
“His love for the game is tremendous. ... He’s committed to the game, which makes it exciting to see that he’s going to have the opportunity to compete at the next level.”
Dunnells said Wisser was mainly used as a defensive center midfielder or stopper.
“He was great with reading the game and distributing the ball. He really came into form this year.”
Wisser is one of two Killeen ISD players headed to PSUGA. Harker Heights’ Ethan Villa signed with the school last month.
PSUGA is affiliated with the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.