TEMPLE — Feel free to check out the District 12-6A baseball standings. It won’t provide much clarity as far as Temple is concerned. It’s a crowded queue for third and fourth place, and the Wildcats are in the middle of it.
So, it might be best to just take it one day at a time down the stretch. After all, that’s what Temple is doing.
“The most important game is always the next one,” Temple outfielder Johnny Donoso said. “We can’t focus on two games, or three games — just the next one.”
The next one on the docket was Thursday’s tilt at Hallford Field against Ellison, of which the Wildcats made quick work, 14-0, in five innings to move its league record back to .500 and remain in the playoff hunt tied in fourth.
The victory snapped a two-game slide for Temple (7-14-1, 5-5), which a night earlier dropped a difficult 3-2 decision in eight innings to third-place Harker Heights.
“The thing about baseball, you have to bounce back. You have to let losses go. You have to let bad days go,” said Donoso, who was 4-for-4 against the Eagles on Thursday. “So, I think it’s great we were able to come out here and get the job done.”
Isaac Ramos started on the mound for the Wildcats and pitched two innings. Joseph Ojeda went the final three, and the two right-handers combined to allow just two hits for Ellison (1-21, 1-9) — a first-inning single by Micah Casson and a fourth-inning double by Eddie Frazier — in the shutout.
Temple scored three times in the first on a bases-clearing error on Evan Machuca’s grounder into the hole between shortstop and third base. Donoso, Naeten Mitchell and Lezlie Jackson had RBIs in the Wildcats’ five-run second, and they padded the cushion with a run in the third and five in the fourth when Nyles Moreland had an RBI single and Donoso produced a run-scoring double.
“We dropped one Wednesday. That would’ve really helped us. But, that’s gone, and came into today and made sure we won this one,” Temple head coach Dallas Robertson said. “That hurt last night. But we’re such a great chemistry team, they shook it off and the energy level was great today. They knew what they had to do to get it done.”
Temple has four regular-season games left and next plays Belton, which is in second, Tuesday back at Hallford Field.
“Now, our eyes are on Belton. You take care of that one, you’re really in the mix,” Robertson said. “But, we’re in the mix no matter what. We have to win. That’s the bottom line.”
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Bryan 10-0
Belton 8-2
Harker Heights 6-4
Copperas Cove 5-5
Killeen 5-5
Temple 5-5
Ellison 1-9
Shoemaker 0-10
x-clinched playoff spot
THURSDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 8, Harker Heights 3
- Bryan 5, Shoemaker 0
- Killeen 7, Copperas Cove 5
- Temple 14, Ellison 0, 5 innings
