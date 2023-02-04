BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- No. 14 Harker Heights 68, Temple 43
District 22-5A
- Belton 69, Waco 25
- No. 2 Ellison 62, Shoemaker 40
- Lake Belton 67, Killeen 58
- Waco University 54, Chaparral 46
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 25, Temple 20
- Hutto 49, Copperas Cove 39
District 22-5A
- Ellison 68, Shoemaker 59
- Killeen 51, Lake Belton 44
- Waco 78, Belton 25
SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Pflugerville Weiss 4, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco Midway 6, Temple 1
District 22-5A
- Lake Belton 4, Killeen 0
- Shoemaker 1, Ellison 1, Shoemaker wins 4-3 on penalties
- Waco 4, Belton 1
- Waco University 4, Chaparral 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Hutto 3, Harker Heights 0
- Pflugerville Weiss 0, Copperas Cove 0, tie
- Waco Midway 3, Temple 0
District 22-5A
- Belton 6, Waco 0
