Ellison has a state wrestling champion for the second straight year.
Sophomore Eamonn Jimenez won the 106-pound division to cap an unbeaten season on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress. He joined Isiah Brown as the only Killeen ISD wrestlers to win state titles.
Brown did it last year for Ellison as a senior.
Ellison had three girls finish in the top five. Freshman Alexis Hanks pinned her opponent to win the third-place match in the 110 division.
Senior Valerie Ramos finished fourth in the 215 division, and Marisol Lopez battled through an ankle injury to place fifth in the 165 division.
The Lady Eagles finished sixth in the team standings.
Former Cove star inducted into Purdue Athletics HOF
Former Copperas Cove basketball star Shereka Wright was inducted into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.
Wright, currently an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, finished her Purdue career in 2004 as the program’s only three-time All-American. She led the Boilermakers to the national championship game in 2001 and earned a spot on the Women’s Final Four All-Tournament Team.
Wright scored 2,251 points at Purdue and is the school’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds.
At Cove, Wright led the Lady Dawgs to a national No. 1 ranking and a state tournament appearance. She was the Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior.
Memorial Christian wins third-place game at TCAF state tourney
All-State Tournament selection Josiah Escoffery scored 19 points, including a 5-of-7 performance from the foul line, to lead Memorial Christian Academy to a 54-51 victory over Garland Christian Academy in the third-place game of the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship state final Saturday in Willow Park.
After trailing 15-13 at the end of the first period, the Warriors rallied to lead 27-23 at halftime and 39-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Escoffery had seven of his points in the final period. Clarence Jackson added 14 points, including eight from the free-throw line, and Shawn Farrow had eight points.
Eighth-grader Jeremiah Smith contributed five points, all on free throws. Quentin Bradley, who averaged double-figure scoring this season, did not play because of illness.
Memorial Christian, which lost in the state championship game last season, finishes the season at 14-5 having recorded back-to-back district and regional championships to go with consecutive trips to state.
Memorial lost to Covenant Classical in Friday’s semifinal.
